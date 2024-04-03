NATIONAL TECHNOLOGIES (NTI) TEAMS WITH CITY OF AURORA, IL TO EXPAND FIBER OPTIC NETWORK IN 2024
City leans on longstanding partnership to bring fiber network to more metro infrastructureDOWNERS GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aurora (Illinois) City Council this week approved spending more than a million dollars with Downers Grove-based National Technologies (NTI), a Network Connex Company, for projects expanding the city’s fiber optic network. Following an initial project begun in 2022, this move will accelerate fiber expansion to water lift stations and wells. NTI has been Aurora’s fiber provider since 2018, and according to a memo from city staff, the company "has exceeded expectations" during the life of this partnership. The planned 2024 work, which entails running new fiber routes as well as field repair and maintenance of the existing fiber network, is a significant step towards improved communication infrastructure for the city.
NTI President & COO, Lewis Kessler, recognized the strong relationship the NTI Chicago team led by Rick Danca has had with Aurora noting, "this incredible fiber team, along with Project Manager Chad Peterson, has done a tremendous job delivering high quality work for Aurora and the new contract extending our long-term partnership is a testament to their ability to put the customer first.”
The 2024 projects total about $1.36 million in fiber installation and repair work.
Read the full article from Government Technology.
National Technologies (NTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Network Connex, is known for innovative solutions and service excellence that keep fiber optic and data center infrastructure up and running for the most respected network service providers and data center operators. For 15 years NTI has delivered a full suite of services including: infrastructure design & engineering, fiber placement, splicing, and testing in both ISP and OSP environments, structured cabling, data center fit-out, and DAS systems.
Network Connex accelerates the performance of fiber and wireless network service providers, data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, cable MSOs, utilities, government entities, and Fortune 500 enterprises. Having served the telecom industry for more than 20 years, they offer a full range of turnkey capabilities through seasoned professionals in all ranks to give our customers a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving markets. Services include state-of-the-art design and engineering; wireless and fiber construction; fiber placement, testing, and acceptance; construction management; and integration. Network Connex has been a portfolio company of a fund managed by ORIX Capital Partners since June 2018.
