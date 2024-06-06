Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announces Release of June Breakroom E-News Graphics
These graphics are designed not just to decorate spaces but to inform, educate, and unite staff around important observances.”DALLAS, TX, US, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) is pleased to announce last week's release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for June, available exclusively through their Breakroom E-News program. This collection of over 35 graphics encompasses a wide range of health-related awareness themes and cultural celebrations for June. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics, enhancing environments in healthcare and corporate settings by keeping staff informed and acknowledged.
June’s Variety of Observances
The June collection includes visual communications that highlight various important health observances and cultural celebrations:
1. Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month
2. Men's Health Month
3. National Safety Month
4. PTSD Awareness Month
5. Pride Month
6. National Caribbean American Heritage Month
Week-specific observances such as National Nursing Assistant Week and Men's Health Week are also featured, alongside special days like National Cancer Survivors Day and Juneteenth, enriching the daily workplace experience with educational and engaging content.
Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Visual Communications
"These graphics are designed not just to decorate spaces but to inform, educate, and unite staff around important observances," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Our goal is to foster a more inclusive and aware workplace environment through timely and relevant content."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "All of our observance graphics are designed to resonate with our clients' diverse teams, helping to promote health, wellness, and cultural appreciation through visually engaging communications."
About Breakroom E-News
The Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
