Uncharted Supply Co. Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Dog Collar First Aid Kit
The initial Wolf Pack prototype won Best in Show at Outdoor Retailer 2021, and has had tails wagging in the pet safety and outdoor industries ever since
At Uncharted, we have always championed the idea that our products are designed to get you all the way out there and all the way back, safely.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncharted Supply Co., the leader in emergency preparedness and survival products, has announced the official launch of its revolutionary dog collar with a built-in first aid kit: the Wolf Pack (MSRP: $89.00). The first-of-its-kind dog first aid kit was designed to treat the most common injuries – bites, cuts and stings – dogs can experience while doing their everyday activities. This highly anticipated product launch comes after an initial Wolf Pack prototype earned Best in Show at Outdoor Retailer 2021.
— Christian Schauf
The Wolf Pack was born that same year, when a snowboarding accident nearly took the life of Uncharted’s beloved dog mascot, Barron. He collided with the sharp edge of a snowboard and badly cut his leg deep in the backcountry of Utah. His owner, Uncharted Founder and CEO Christian Schauf, jumped into action using Uncharted’s Triage Kit to treat Barron’s injuries and was thankfully able to save him with moments to spare.
This harrowing experience inspired Schauf to work with a team of veterinarians to develop the Wolf Pack, giving dog owners an accessible, comprehensive first aid kit for emergencies big and small. Since then, the Uncharted team has been hard at work developing and testing various prototypes of the Wolf Pack over the years, building significant interest in the product and creating a buzz in the pet safety and outdoor industries.
“At Uncharted, we have always championed the idea that our products are designed to get you all the way out there and all the way back, safely,” said Schauf. “That mindset applies to our four-legged companions too. We, like our customers, treat our dogs like family. That’s why we put a great amount of time and energy into developing a collar that provides immense coverage in a lightweight package that won’t slow your adventure down. The Wolf Pack is a product dog owners can trust and won’t weigh their dog down.”
The light and compact collar also features easy-to-remove magnetic Fidlock buckle technology that provides a self-securing, quick attachment with double the strength of conventional buckles. This makes the Wolf Pack easy to throw on for daily adventures. It comes complete with veterinarian-approved first aid supplies, including gauze, alcohol wipes, saline solution, antiseptic wipes, blood clot powder, and more to protect against cuts, bites, and stings.
About Uncharted Supply Co.
Since 2016, Uncharted Supply Co. has been delivering on its mission to provide high-quality, intuitive gear to help people navigate emergencies big and small. Uncharted’s flagship product, The Seventy2® Survival System, reimagined the personal preparedness space and launched an entire industry of survival and preparedness systems. Since then, Uncharted has continued to design and deliver quality, life-saving first aid kits, portable jump starters and adventure gear to people around the world. To learn more about Uncharted Supply Co. visit: unchartedsupplyco.com. Or follow them on Instagram: @unchartedsupplyco.
###
Sarah Bachmann
Gunpowder Inc.
+1 262-424-1378
sarahb@gunpowderinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok