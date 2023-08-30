Leaders of Powerhouse Enthusiast Lifestyle Agencies Join Forces to Launch Moonshot Venture Studio
Moonshot created to empower growth for purpose-driven brands and productsMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative minds behind three leading enthusiast lifestyle agencies – Gunpowder Inc., Bodhi® and Rockhouse – are announcing the launch of Moonshot, a new venture studio that is designed differently to build and invest in purpose-driven brands to accelerate growth.
Moonshot drives growth in three ways: creating companies from scratch, offering investment and growth resources to early-stage companies or startups and partnering with companies to provide access to world-class talent and resources.
The studio engages with companies during a stage when business leaders are typically relying on costly internal capabilities, high-paid consultants or ad agencies that aren’t willing to invest in their business. Moonshot takes a unique approach by investing in and supporting these companies with expert-level capabilities: brand development, creative and production, digital growth strategy, public relations, operations, recruiting and human resources.
Moonshot is run by an experienced team of founders and strategists who have created value for dozens of enthusiast brands, including GoPro, Columbia Sportswear, YETI, Uncharted Supply Co. and THOR Industries. The founding team members include:
Ryan Chuckel, CEO and founder of Gunpowder Inc.
Tihomir Liptak, CEO and founder of Bodhi
Aaron Hitchins, partner at Rockhouse Motion & founder of the Rockhouse Agency
“With decades of agency experience under our collective belts, we have had a significant role in leading growth for dozens of very successful companies,” said co-founder Ryan Chuckel. “We started Moonshot to give us an infrastructure to truly invest in businesses we believe in, accelerate growth in a way traditional agencies can’t and share our insights and resources with purpose-driven brands who share our passion for growth.”
Moonshot will lean on the core team’s experience to help guide business growth strategy for early stage companies and new product launches. It will also tap the deep talent benches from its joint partner agencies: Gunpowder, which provides public relations, brand strategy and digital marketing services; Bodhi, which specializes in growth marketing, web experience, and analytics; and Rockhouse, which delivers best-in-class creative and production work.
Beyond the three founding partners, Moonshot will be led by Logan Ross from Rockhouse, and Katie Levesque, who has joined the team to drive initial projects and serve as general manager of the business.
As for new ventures, Moonshot is in the process of launching a brand that aims to inspire parents and children to live a life of adventure. Its first product, a lightweight, packable adventure crib, will launch in 2024. It has also begun initial investments in several companies in the outdoors and sporting goods categories.
For more information on Moonshot and its partner and in-house brands, please visit: Moonshot.Inc.
