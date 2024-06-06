CBP announces Chris Leon as the new Area Port Director for San Luis Port, Arizona

Tucson, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations is pleased to announce the selection of Chris Leon as the new Area Port Director at the San Luis Port of Entry.

“I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port of San Luis, and I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with our local stakeholders to ensure the region remains prosperous while also protecting the public we are proud to serve,” said Port Director Leon.



The Port Director oversees all operations, budget, personnel, and enforcement at the passenger processing crossing, the commercial crossing, and the Yuma International Airport. The Area Port of San Luis processes nearly 7.8 million travelers annually, while providing safety and security at the border, stopping illegal activity.

Port Director Leon will also have oversight of the port modernization project which is currently underway. The anticipated completion date of construction project is October 2028, and it will be more than double of the existing footprint. The expansion is designed to address the future economic growth of the surrounding communities.

Currently, San Luis is the second busiest border crossing within the Tucson Field Office, which covers six land border crossings between Arizona and Mexico. In addition to facilitating legitimate travel into the U.S., stopping illegal narcotics at the border, and stopping and processing inadmissible persons without legal status to enter the U.S., CBP officers enforce hundreds of laws for more than 40 different government agencies at the border, including agriculture restrictions, customs law, apprehending fugitives with active warrants, and more.

“Mr. Leon is a strong, proven leader that will serve us well as the Area Port Director in San Luis,” said Guadalupe Ramirez, Director of Field Operations for CBP in Tucson.

Leon began his federal law enforcement career in San Luis, Arizona and brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience with CBP. Most recently, he has been serving as Area Port Director in Phoenix, Arizona where his area of responsibility includes passenger operations at Sky Harbor International Airport; the Global Enrollment Center — one of the busiest in the Nation; the Phoenix Deferred Inspections Office; and cargo operations with 47 active Foreign Trade Zones. The operations also include the oversight of the two user fee airports, Mesa Gateway Airport and Scottsdale Airport.

Prior to arriving to Phoenix, PD Leon held the position of Assistant Port Director (APD) for the Area Port of San Luis where he was responsible for all commercial operations. As APD, he also had oversight of the workforce at the Yuma International Airport as well as the Global Enrollment Center. Mr. Leon also has extensive experience in passenger and tactical operations, having served in different positions of responsibility at several ports in Arizona.

Other positions he has held include Acting Port Director for the Area Port of Douglas; Public Relations Liaison at the Joint Field Command in Tucson; mentor for the CBP Advanced Training Center Supervisory Leadership Program; and DHS mediator with the Alternative Dispute Resolution program in Washington, D.C.