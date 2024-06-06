LANG REALTY CELEBRATES FATHER’S DAY WITH DAD-DAUGHTER DUO, ERICA LIPMAN AND STEVE ROSEN, PARTNERING AT THE ROSEN TEAM

Lang Realty's Steve Rosen and Erica Lipman from The Rosen Group.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Father’s Day, Lang Realty is proud to spotlight Erica Lipman and her father, Steve Rosen, as they officially join forces under The Rosen Team banner. This partnership not only marks a new chapter in their professional journey but also highlights the profound bond and mutual respect they share, making it a perfect story to celebrate on Father’s Day.

For the past seven years, Erica and Steve have supported each other in their respective real estate careers, sharing insights and strategies to better serve their clients. This synergy has now culminated in Erica joining her parents, Robin and Steve at The Rosen Team, a renowned group established in 1996. Their collaboration reflects the values of family, mentorship, and the pursuit of excellence in the real estate industry.

“One of the most valuable lessons I've learned from my dad is that in this competitive industry, our reputation is our most significant asset,” said Lipman. “This lesson has been instrumental in shaping my work ethic and approach to real estate. Another lesson he taught me as a child, which I still apply in negotiations today, is the importance of talking less and listening more. He always said, 'you learn more by listening.'”

“My dad has not only been a great father but also an incredible mentor. His guidance has helped me navigate the complexities of the real estate industry with confidence and integrity,” added Lipman.

“Robin and I are thrilled and fortunate to work with our daughter Erica,” said Rosen. “As a proud parent, I marvel at her decision-making and analytical skills. Her expertise in social media and technology brings a fresh perspective, enabling us to offer an even higher level of service to both buyers and sellers. We're a great team and continue to learn from each other."

The Rosen Team has long been recognized for its commitment to client satisfaction and industry expertise. With Erica officially on board, the team is poised to leverage her modern approach to real estate, blending it seamlessly with the seasoned experience that has defined The Rosen Team for nearly three decades.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more information on Lang Realty, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com.

# #