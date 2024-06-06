Altus Equity Group Welcomes Teri Ernandes as New Director of Operations

The Altus Equity team continues its growth with the addition of a seasoned executive

UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altus Equity Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Teri Ernandes as our new Director of Operations. With a robust background in operations and leadership, Teri is set to enhance our internal systems, streamline our procedures, and work to continually improve our investor experience.

Teri brings over three decades of professional experience to Altus Equity Group. Most recently, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of Circle Pizza, where she led the company through a significant growth phase. Before that, she was the Vice President of Marketing at Circle Pizza, a role in which she was instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and fostering cross-functional collaboration.

In addition to her corporate roles, Teri has been the owner of Ernandes Orchards for the past 20 years. Her hands-on experience in managing operations at Ernandes Orchards has honed her skills in organizational efficiency, process improvement, and team leadership.

Teri's career began at Sisco Enterprises, where she spent 30 years climbing the ranks from Marketing Coordinator to Marketing Director. Her tenure at Sisco Enterprises was marked by her ability to spearhead innovative marketing efforts including comprehensive digital marketing strategies and community outreach programs, significantly boosting the company’s visibility and engagement with its target audience. Additionally, she designed and implemented organizational structures and processes that improved efficiencies and accountability across departments.

Teri holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from California State University, Chico. Her educational background, combined with her extensive experience, equips her with the analytical expertise necessary to drive informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Forrest Jinks, CEO of Altus Equity Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Teri’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Teri Ernandes to our team. Her extensive experience in operations and leadership, coupled with her proven track record of driving efficiency and growth, aligns perfectly with our goals at Altus Equity Group. I am confident that Teri will play a pivotal role in our continued success.”

Please join us in welcoming Teri Ernandes to the Altus Equity Group family. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to our organization.

About

Altus Equity is a private real estate investment firm that is focused on capital preservation, tax efficiency and wealth creation for its private investor community. We specialize in helping entrepreneurial-minded investors and private equity institutions, because that's who we are. We've built our team with "Best In Class" individuals with entrepreneurial and business backgrounds. Our strengths include our team, our creative deal structuring, and our ability to identify institutional-quality real estate opportunities with strong, risk-adjusted return profiles. Our investment opportunities are private and exclusively offered to our investor community who share our same values and entrepreneurial mindset. Our Core Values are B.G.R.I.T which stand for Balance, Growth, Respect, Integrity and Team. We practice these core values daily, both inside and outside of our business. This has helped us achieve deep relationships with our investors, service providers, partners and fellow team members.

https://www.altusequity.com/

