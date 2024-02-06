Altus Equity Group Welcomes Paula Cane as Vice President of Property Management

Altus Equity continues to grow by strengthening its internal property management team

UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altus Equity Group, a leading firm in real estate investment and property management, is thrilled to announce the addition of Paula Cane to the executive team as Vice President of Property Management. Paula brings to the role a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the property management industry, having held significant positions at companies such as Hayes Gibson Property Services, Milhaus, Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc., McKinley, and Aimco.

Throughout her career, Paula has consistently delivered exceptional results, including increased portfolio rental revenue, effective management of extensive teams, implementing strategic plans, and the cultivating strong client relationships. Her comprehensive skill set spans finance, budgeting, communication, due diligence, operations management, and strategic planning. Paula's unwavering dedication to excellence, combined with her adept problem-solving capabilities and commitment to surpassing client expectations, have earned her widespread recognition and respect in the field.

In her new role at Altus Equity Group, Paula will leverage her extensive expertise and innovative strategies to further enhance the company's property management operations and contribute to its growth and success. Her appointment underscores Altus Equity Group's commitment to investing in top-tier talent to lead its strategic initiatives and continue providing outstanding service and performance to its investors.

Forrest Jinks, CEO of Altus Equity Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Paula's appointment, stating, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Paula Cane to our team. Her impressive background and remarkable achievements in property management align perfectly with our mission to deliver superior value and service. Paula's leadership qualities and vision for the future make her an invaluable asset to our leadership team. I am confident that her contributions will propel Altus Equity Group to new heights."

Paula's appointment is effective immediately, and she will be based in the midwestern region of the U.S. to oversee the portfolio of assets there.

