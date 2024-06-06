Glioblastoma Multiforme Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Glioblastoma Multiforme Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma Multiforme, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma Multiforme market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Glioblastoma Multiforme market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report:

The Glioblastoma Multiforme market size was valued approximately USD 800 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

During the study period from 2019 to 2032, the United States holds the largest market share for GBM, surpassing the combined market size of the EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan, which was approximately USD 550 million in 2021.

In November 2023, BioMimetix reported promising results from its Phase II trial of BMX-001 for high-grade glioma treatment at the 2023 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting. The study showed that BMX-001, combined with radiotherapy and temozolomide, led to a 6.6-month increase in median survival, reduced radiation-induced cognitive problems, and improved white matter integrity with a tolerable safety profile compared to the current standard of care.

In June 2023, Chimeric Therapeutics initiated a Phase 1B clinical trial targeting patients experiencing recurring and/or advancing Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). This trial aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of CHM 1101, the company's innovative CLTX CAR T cell therapy.

In the 7MM, the United States had the highest incidence of cases, totaling approximately 13,600 in 2023.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of incident cases in 2023, with France following closely behind.

In terms of type-specific incident cases, there were an estimated 12,200 instances of Primary GBM/IDH-wild Type, along with 1,360 cases of Secondary GBM/IDH Mutant reported in the US.

Based on histologic classification, the incident cases included approximately 13,200 instances of glioblastoma, along with 110 cases of giant cell glioblastoma, and 270 cases of gliosarcoma in the US.

Glioblastoma typically affects adults aged 45 to 70 and is more prevalent in males than females.

DelveInsight's projections indicate that in 2023, the total number of new cases of glioblastoma in the United States amounted to approximately 13,600.

Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Companies: Laminar Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Enterome, Bayer, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix,Kintara Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Karyo Pharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, AivitaBiomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Treovir, Istari Oncology,Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Northwest Biotherapeutics and others

Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies: LAM561, BMX-001, EO2401, Durvalumab, DNX-2401, ONC201, DCVax-L, Regorafenib, Paxalisib(GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, MDNA55, VAL-083, and others

The Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Glioblastoma Multiforme is more prevalent among males than females

The Glioblastoma Multiforme market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Glioblastoma Multiforme pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Glioblastoma Multiforme market dynamics.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Overview

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and malignant form of brain cancer. It arises from astrocytes, a type of glial cell that supports nerve cells in the brain. GBM is classified as a Grade IV glioma by the World Health Organization due to its rapid growth and tendency to infiltrate nearby brain tissue.

Get a Free sample for the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/glioblastoma-multiforme-gbm-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Glioblastoma Multiforme market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Glioblastoma Multiforme

Prevalent Cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Glioblastoma Multiforme

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Glioblastoma Multiforme

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology trends @ Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Forecast

Glioblastoma Multiforme Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glioblastoma Multiforme market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Glioblastoma Multiforme market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies and Key Companies

LAM561: Laminar Pharmaceuticals

BMX-001: BioMimetix

EO2401: Enterome

Durvalumab: AstraZeneca

DNX-2401: DNAtrix

ONC201: Chimerix

DCVax-L: Northwest Therapeutics

Regorafenib: Bayer

Paxalisib(GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

VAL-083: Kintara Therapeutics

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Strengths

Vaccine approaches are an attractive adjuvant therapy for solid tumors because they can generate long-term immune surveillance against cancer cells. MimiVax (SurVaxM), Immunomic Therapeutics (ITI-1000), and IMVAX (IGV-001) are some of the key players developing therapeutic vaccines for GBM

Owing to the launch of bevacizumab biosimilars, a reduction in cost burden can be witnessed

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Opportunities

Numerous failed clinical trials suggest combination therapies willikely be the most promising method of GBM treatment, and emphasis should be applied to drug design and pharmacokinetic properties

Better prognostic markers would allow physicians to diagnose and begin treatment of GBM at early onset, possibly preventing disease progression

Scope of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Companies: Laminar Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Enterome, Bayer, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix,Kintara Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Karyo Pharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, AivitaBiomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Treovir, Istari Oncology,Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Northwest Biotherapeutics, and others

Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies: LAM561, BMX-001, EO2401, Durvalumab, DNX-2401, ONC201, DCVax-L, Regorafenib, Paxalisib(GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, MDNA55, VAL-083, and others

Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutic Assessment: Glioblastoma Multiforme current marketed and Glioblastoma Multiforme emerging therapies

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Dynamics: Glioblastoma Multiforme market drivers and Glioblastoma Multiforme market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Glioblastoma Multiforme Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Glioblastoma Multiforme companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Glioblastoma Multiforme Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Glioblastoma Multiforme

3. SWOT analysis of Glioblastoma Multiforme

4. Glioblastoma Multiforme Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Overview at a Glance

6. Glioblastoma Multiforme Disease Background and Overview

7. Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme

9. Glioblastoma Multiforme Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Glioblastoma Multiforme Unmet Needs

11. Glioblastoma Multiforme Emerging Therapies

12. Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Drivers

16. Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Barriers

17. Glioblastoma Multiforme Appendix

18. Glioblastoma Multiforme Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.