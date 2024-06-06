Glaucoma Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Evaluates DelveInsight

Glaucoma Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Glaucoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Glaucoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glaucoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Glaucoma Market Report:

The Glaucoma market size was valued approximately USD 4,196 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2023, The US FDA has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) 75 mcg, a prostaglandin analog for a single administration per eye, aimed at reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with ocular hypertension (OHT) or open-angle glaucoma (OAG).

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that there were approximately 7,219 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Glaucoma in the 7MM in 2023, with expectations for a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent glaucoma cases among the EU4 and the UK, with around 710 thousand cases, while Spain had the lowest with approximately 514 thousand cases. The number of cases is expected to increase in the EU4 and the UK.

In 2023, the total number of prevalent glaucoma cases in the 7MM was 17,029 thousand, and this number is expected to rise during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

The estimates indicate that the diagnosed prevalent population of glaucoma in Japan was 1,617 thousand cases in 2023.

Key Glaucoma Companies: SPARC, Laboratories Sophia, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma, Kowa, Bayer, Alcon Research, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Quark Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Glaucoma Therapies: STN-1012600, PDP-716, PRO-122, EYBELIS/Omidenepag isopropyl/DE-117, DE-130A, Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO9054), NCX-470, Nyxol, K-232, Aflibercept (Eylea, BAY 86-5321), Travoprost, timolol/dorzolamide, QPI-1007, and others

Glaucoma can impact individuals of both genders, but the ratio of male to female Glaucoma patients indicates a higher prevalence among females. In 2022, there were approximately 3,234,796 cases of Glaucoma among males and 3,810,646 cases among females.

The Glaucoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Glaucoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Glaucoma market dynamics.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which is essential for good vision. This damage is often caused by abnormally high pressure in the eye, though it can also occur with normal eye pressure. If left untreated, glaucoma can lead to permanent vision loss or blindness.

Glaucoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Glaucoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Glaucoma

Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Glaucoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Glaucoma

Glaucoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glaucoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Glaucoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Glaucoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Glaucoma Therapies and Key Companies

STN-1012600: Santen Pharmaceutical

NCX-470: Nicox Ophthalmics

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

PDP-716: SPARC

PRO-122: Laboratories Sophia

EYBELIS/Omidenepag isopropyl/DE-117: Santen Pharmaceutical

DE-130A: Santen Pharmaceutical

Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO9054): Santen Pharmaceutical

Nyxol: Ocuphire Pharma

K-232: Kowa

Aflibercept (Eylea, BAY 86-5321): Bayer

Travoprost: Alcon Research

Timolol: Pfizer

timolol/dorzolamide: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

QPI-1007: Quark Pharmaceuticals

Glaucoma Market Strengths

Rising prevalence of Glaucoma resulting in demand for improved treatments.

Growing awareness about the importance of early detection to reduce the disease burden contributes to increased screening and diagnosis rates.

New drug-delivery systems offer the hope of improved therapeutic outcomes by dealing with the problem of patient compliance and therapeutic adherence.

Glaucoma Market Opportunities

With increasing awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure, the glaucoma market has growth potential in emerging markets.

Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers will drive innovation and comprehensive treatment approaches.

Scope of the Glaucoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Glaucoma Companies: SPARC, Laboratories Sophia, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma, Kowa, Bayer, Alcon Research, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Quark Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Glaucoma Therapies: STN-1012600, PDP-716, PRO-122, EYBELIS/Omidenepag isopropyl/DE-117, DE-130A, Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO9054), NCX-470, Nyxol, K-232, Aflibercept (Eylea, BAY 86-5321), Travoprost, timolol/dorzolamide, QPI-1007, and others

Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Glaucoma current marketed and Glaucoma emerging therapies

Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Glaucoma market drivers and Glaucoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Glaucoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

