Genital Herpes Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

Some of the key facts of the Genital Herpes Market Report:

The Genital Herpes market size was valued ~870 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Based on our research, herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection, commonly referred to as herpes, is prevalent globally, impacting almost 225,567,000 individuals in the 7MM as of 2023.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, around 80% of individuals diagnosed with herpes simplex virus (HSV) in the United States in 2023 are affected by HSV-1 infections.

In the European Union plus the United Kingdom (EU4 and the UK), the collective number of symptomatic cases of genital herpes stood at approximately 1,204,000 cases in 2023. Among these cases, over 60% were reported in females.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, around 482,000 cases identified among the total diagnosed genital herpes patients in the seven major markets (7MM) in 2023 are categorized as naïve cases.

Key Genital Herpes Companies: ModernaTX, Inc., United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, AiCuris, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, and others

Key Genital Herpes Therapies: mRNA-1608, UB-621, Non-adjuvanted HSV formulation 1, PRITELIVIR (AIC316), HDIT101, and others

The Genital Herpes market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Genital Herpes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Genital Herpes market dynamics.

Genital Herpes Overview

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV), primarily HSV-2. It is characterized by painful sores or blisters in the genital or anal area, as well as flu-like symptoms such as fever and swollen lymph nodes. Once infected, the virus remains in the body for life, leading to recurring outbreaks of symptoms.

Genital Herpes Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Genital Herpes Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Genital Herpes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Genital Herpes

Prevalent Cases of Genital Herpes by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Genital Herpes

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Genital Herpes

Genital Herpes Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Genital Herpes market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Genital Herpes market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Genital Herpes Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Genital Herpes Therapies and Key Companies

mRNA-1608: ModernaTX, Inc.

UB-621: United BioPharma

Non-adjuvanted HSV formulation 1: GlaxoSmithKline

PRITELIVIR (AIC316): AiCuris

HDIT101: Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics

Scope of the Genital Herpes Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Genital Herpes Therapeutic Assessment: Genital Herpes current marketed and Genital Herpes emerging therapies

Genital Herpes Market Dynamics: Genital Herpes market drivers and Genital Herpes market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Genital Herpes Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Genital Herpes Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Genital Herpes Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Genital Herpes

3. SWOT analysis of Genital Herpes

4. Genital Herpes Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Genital Herpes Market Overview at a Glance

6. Genital Herpes Disease Background and Overview

7. Genital Herpes Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Genital Herpes

9. Genital Herpes Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Genital Herpes Unmet Needs

11. Genital Herpes Emerging Therapies

12. Genital Herpes Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Genital Herpes Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Genital Herpes Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Genital Herpes Market Drivers

16. Genital Herpes Market Barriers

17. Genital Herpes Appendix

18. Genital Herpes Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

