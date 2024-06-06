Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market to Register Incremental Growth from (2024-2034) | DelveInsight

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market

Some of the key facts of the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Report:

The Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market size was valued approximately USD 1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Bayer AG and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical completed the 18-month data collection for the Phase Ib clinical trial of AB-1005 (AAV2-GDNF), an investigational gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease. The study successfully met its primary endpoint.

In December 2023, uniQure provided an update on the Phase I/II trials of AMT-130 gene therapy for Huntington's disease. Mean CSF NfL levels continue to show positive trends, with low-dose patients below baseline at 30 months and high-dose patients close to baseline at 18 months.

In the 7MM, only a few gene and cell therapies are approved for CNS disorders, including treatments for spinal cord injury (STEMIRAC) and spinal muscular atrophy (ZOLGENSMA), among others.

A recent analysis revealed that the prevalence of MS in Europe averages 108 instances per 100,000 people, while in Italy, the prevalence is projected to be 113/100,000, with a ratio of women to males of 1.75:1. This information comes from a study by V. Perrone et al. (2022)

ZOLGENSMA is yet another approved treatment. The US FDA authorised ZOLGENSMA in May 2019 for the treatment of paediatric patients with SMA who are younger than 2 years old and have bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. After the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) approved ZOLGENSMA, Novartis Pharma announced that the European Commission (EC) had granted conditional approval for ZOLGENSMA in May 2020

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the total diagnosed prevalent population of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the 7MM was approximately 50,000 in 2021.

According to a study by Yohrling. G et al. (2020), there are currently at least 21,331 people who have been diagnosed with Huntington's disease, but the true frequency of the disease in the US is believed to be 41,467

Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Companies: In8bio Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Neuroplast, UniQure Biopharma, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Myrtelle Inc., Forge Biologics, Inc, Sio Gene Therapies, Lexeo Therapeutics, Partner Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Freeline Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapies: DRI cell therapy, NurOwn, VY-AADC02, ATA188, Neuro-Cells, AMT-130, AAV2-GDNF, rAAV-Olig001-ASPA, FBX-101, AAV9-GLB1, LX2006, Sargramostim, Entrectinib, ACTUS-101, Capmatinib, FLT201, PBKR03, BDTX-4933, and others

The Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market dynamics.

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Overview

Gene and cell therapies targeting CNS (Central Nervous System) disorders represent advanced treatment approaches aimed at addressing diseases that affect the brain and spinal cord. These therapies leverage genetic engineering and cellular techniques to modify or replace malfunctioning cells and genes, aiming to restore normal function or halt disease progression.

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders

Prevalent Cases of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapies and Key Companies

DRI cell therapy: In8bio Inc.

NurOwn: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

VY-AADC02: Neurocrine Biosciences/Voyager Therapeutics

ATA188: Atara Biotherapeutics

Neuro-Cells: Neuroplast

AMT-130: UniQure Biopharma

AAV2-GDNF: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc./Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc.

rAAV-Olig001-ASPA: Myrtelle Inc.

FBX-101: Forge Biologics, Inc

AAV9-GLB1: Sio Gene Therapies

LX2006: Lexeo Therapeutics

Sargramostim: Partner Therapeutics, Inc.

Entrectinib: Hoffmann-La Roche

ACTUS-101: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

Capmatinib: Novartis

FLT201: Freeline Therapeutics

PBKR03: Passage Bio, Inc.

BDTX-4933: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Strengths

Cell and gene therapies (CGT) are the new frontier of medicine, offering life extension and sometimes cures for previously untreatable conditions.

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Opportunities

Larger firms have an edge in the gene therapy industry because they have the resources and expertise to organize intricate development pathways

Scope of the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Companies: In8bio Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Neuroplast, UniQure Biopharma, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Myrtelle Inc., Forge Biologics, Inc, Sio Gene Therapies, Lexeo Therapeutics, Partner Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Freeline Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapies: DRI cell therapy, NurOwn, VY-AADC02, ATA188, Neuro-Cells, AMT-130, AAV2-GDNF, rAAV-Olig001-ASPA, FBX-101, AAV9-GLB1, LX2006, Sargramostim, Entrectinib, ACTUS-101, Capmatinib, FLT201, PBKR03, BDTX-4933, and others

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapeutic Assessment: Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders current marketed and Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders emerging therapies

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Dynamics: Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market drivers and Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement

