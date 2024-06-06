40 Affordable and Supportive Apartments Complete in Malone

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of Harison Place, an affordable and supportive housing development with 40 apartments and commercial space that replaces a row of blighted buildings in the heart of downtown Malone in Franklin County.

“With each new investment the State makes in housing, we are ensuring communities are stable and affordable for New York families,” Governor Hochul said. “As a certified Pro-Housing Community, the village of Malone has signaled its commitment to increasing housing supply, and Harison Place is a shining example of how we can team up with our local partners to create the modern, sustainable and affordable homes New Yorkers need."

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved over 2,000 affordable homes in the North Country. Harison Place continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

Harison Place was developed by Citizen Advocates and 3d Development Group, LLC, and entailed the demolition of a fire-damaged structure and adjacent unused buildings, followed by the new construction of a four-story apartment building designed to complement the village’s surrounding historic architecture. The street-level commercial space is split into five units utilized by local non-profit and governmental organizations.

All apartments are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Twenty apartments include mental health services and job training through Citizen Advocates, funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

The building was designed to comply with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's New Construction Housing Program criteria. Sustainable features include ENERGY STAR appliances and two electric vehicle charging stations. Residents also have access to free internet, green space, a playground, laundry facilities, and a community room.

State financing includes $7.8 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $3.8 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Empire State Development provided $445,000 recommended by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, and NYSERDA provided $40,000 in support. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided $4.8 million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

The Office of Mental Health is providing $500,000 annually in ESSHI operating funding, as well as $108,576 in Program Development Grant funding to cover start-up costs for the 12 units for people living with mental illness.

Citizen Advocates provided $4 million to fund the project and the Federal Home Loan Bank provided $600,000.

State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “By replacing blighted structures with 40 high-quality affordable and supportive apartments, Harison Place will have a transformative impact on downtown Malone. This is the type of development that HCR is committed to investing in because affordable, supportive, energy-efficient projects like this will benefit residents, the community, and the entire State for decades to come. Thank you to Governor Hochul and our partners at Citizen Advocates and 3d Development for providing the homes and security the North Country needs.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This project, which was constructed with a focus on sustainability, has transformed blighted buildings in the community into modern, mixed-use properties that will offer in demand supportive housing opportunities and services for individuals in need. Empire State Development is proud to have played a role in its development.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The opening of Harison Place in downtown Malone creates much-needed safe, affordable housing for Franklin County residents experiencing homelessness, while providing them with direct access to the essential support services they need to achieve and maintain stable lives in their community. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s strong support of OTDA’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and steadfast commitment to expanding the supply of permanent supportive housing for vulnerable New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to supportive housing, thousands of individuals and families across our state are able to live independently as they continue their recovery from mental illness or substance use disorder. The supportive housing apartments in Harison Place provide safe and stable homes with the services the residents need to live successfully in their own community, and the newly-constructed building is a beautiful addition for downtown Malone.”

Assemblymember Billy Jones said, “After much anticipation, Harison Place in Malone is open! Too many North Country residents struggle to find adequate housing and this new housing development will help address the local housing crisis. I want to thank Citizen Advocates for taking the lead on this important project, and for helping to revitalize the Malone community. This is a great example of how the local community and the state can collaborate on housing and downtown redevelopment, and I look forward to supporting more projects like Harison Place in the North Country.”

State Senator Dan Stec said, “Expanding affordable housing options in our region is a serious issue. Harison Place will provide a major boost to those efforts, as well as offer economic development opportunities. I’m pleased that it’s now officially open and I look forward to it improving the quality of life in Malone.”

Franklin County Legislature Chair Edward Lockwood said, “It's exciting to see the positive transformation of Main Street in the Village of Malone. Projects like these not only enhance the physical landscape but also contribute to the overall well-being of the residents. The collaboration between various stakeholders, including Citizen Advocates, state entities, and private partners, coming together to make such positive changes possible is greatly appreciated. This revitalization effort not only improves the aesthetics of the area but also provides much-needed housing options, which is invaluable for the community's growth and prosperity.”

Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas said, “As the Mayor of Malone, it is my pleasure to celebrate the grand opening of the 40-unit mixed-use Integrated Supportive Housing and REDC priority project. This transformative redevelopment effort, has been made possible through the collaboration of various state and local agencies, is a testament to our community's commitment to creating positive change and addressing critical housing needs.”

President and CEO NYSERDA Doreen M. Harris said, “With the completion of Harison Place, Franklin County residents will now have greater access to affordable and modern housing that is not only comfortable but also incorporates high efficiency condensing boilers, energy recovery ventilation and ENERGY STAR appliances in each unit. NYSERDA is committed to reducing harmful emissions while ensuring that all New Yorkers benefit from the clean energy transition as we advance Governor Hochul’s goal of achieving two million climate friendly homes by 2030.”

Citizen Advocates President & CEO James Button said, “I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to our esteemed Governor and the State of New York for their pro-housing stance. Our State Partners investment in this vision has made our project possible and will benefit our community for generations to come. Harison Place is not just a housing development; it is a symbol of hope, opportunity, and the boundless potential of a community united. As we embark on this new chapter, let’s strive for a future where every community has a thriving downtown, and every member of our community has a place to call home.”

3d Development Group, LLC President Bruce Levine said, “Harison Place was a 7-year collaboration of a dedicated and mission driven team. Citizen Advocates, under the leadership of president and CEO James Button, wanted to go beyond just housing and provide an environment where people can thrive. The Harison Place building is a reminder of Malone’s historical significance in the North Country. This was made possible by Governor Hochul’s commitment to housing for all New Yorkers and the resources that were made available to Homes and Community Renewal, Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, and Empire State Development. The team of 3d Development Group, Celia Construction, and architect Mark A. Caruso, are proud to have participated in this public-private partnership.”