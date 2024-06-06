Nebraska Attorney General's Office to Host Mobile Office in O’Neill

On Thursday, June 13, 2024 representatives from the Attorney General’s Office will be available to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the Office. Mobile Office hours will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Independent Living Facility. AGO Staff will be available to take any complaints or concerns. Citizens will be able to pick up Consumer Protection Kits to help reduce scams and identity theft - the top consumer complaints in Nebraska.

Additionally, a free presentation is offered from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. for citizens interested in learning about frauds and scams and what they can do to protect themselves. The presentation will highlight the Top Ten Scams in the state and be presented by Ryan Sothan, Outreach Coordinator for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Community members will have time to ask questions.

Attendees do not need to register, and anyone in the community is welcome to attend the Mobile Office and presentation at 300 Jeanette Way, O’Neill, Nebraska 68763.