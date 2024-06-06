New LGBTQ+ Archival Collections and Exhibitions For LGBTQ+ History Month

UNO’s Criss Library is home to Nebraska’s largest LGBTQIA2S+ archive in Archives and Special Collections. The Queer Omaha Archives continues to grow with support from community members and organizations. Progress continues in the collection, preservation, and sharing of documents, photos, and other primary sources.

In 2024, the arrangement and description of several archival collections is being completed by a UNO student employee under the supervision of Lori Schwartz, Hagel and Technical Services Archivist. These include:

The arrangement and description of archival collections not only contributes to their preservation for future generations, but also promotes access for students, community members, and other researchers in the present. Follow Criss Library on Facebook and Instagram for highlights from archival collections each month.

The employment of a student employee to arrange and describe archival collections was made possible by donations to the Queer Omaha Archives Fund of the University of Nebraska Foundation. In July 2023, Vince Percy organized, and along with Phillip McGuire and Royal Bush, hosted a drag show fundraiser to benefit the Queer Omaha Archives, which has funded the UNO student position.

The work for the archivists is not done. Archives and Special Collections will continue to collect more archival collections from individuals and organizations to preserve for future generations and share with the community. Contact Amy Schindler, Director of Archives and Special Collections (acschindler@unomaha.edu, 402-554-6046), to request a tour, inquire about a pop-up display at your event, or discuss the potential donation of archival material or books to the Queer Omaha Archives initiative.

About the University of Nebraska at Omaha Libraries

UNO Libraries fulfill the UNO mission through dynamic services, highly qualified and adaptive personnel, unique and extensive collections, and accessible learning spaces and environments. The Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Library on UNO’s Dodge Campus provides UNO students, faculty and staff, and the Omaha community with the resources and materials needed to excel academically and professionally.