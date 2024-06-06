UNO Student Named 2024 Newman Civic Fellow

Omaha, NE – The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is proud to announce that Garrett Connely, a junior double majoring in international studies and political science, has been selected as one of the 2024 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. The fellowship represents a group of student civic leaders from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico.

At just 21 years old, Connely has already dedicated his time to making a difference in civic and political engagement. From ballot initiatives to legislative races and congressional campaigns, Connely’s portfolio of civic leadership and involvement reflects his unwavering dedication to advancing the interests of the people of Nebraska.

As a Student Researcher at UNO’s Nebraska Deterrence Lab, Connely improves his own skills and helps his peers develop critical thinking and writing abilities in national security. By working together on research projects with government and defense institutions, he engages in meaningful discussions and supports fellow students' growth.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program that recognizes students who stand out for their leadership potential and commitment to creating positive change in communities. The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was an advocate for civic engagement in higher education.

In the spirit of Newman’s leadership, each fellow is nominated by their campus president or chancellor, who is invited to select one community-committed student from their campus each year. Connley was nominated by UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, for his commitment to public service and effecting positive change in his community.

Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides these students with learning and networking opportunities that help to nurture their development as civic leaders. Programming emphasizes personal, professional, and civic growth that can empower them to collaborate effectively across disciplines and create large-scale positive change.

The Campus Compact website provides more information about Connley and the other student leaders from the 2024 cohort.

Future Fellowship Opportunities

Each year, Volunteer and Civic Engagement Programs (VCE), a unit within the Office of Engagement at UNO, works with Campus Compact to announce and coordinate applications from UNO students. To learn more about this opportunity, contact Toni Monette at tmonette@unomaha.edu.

You can also check back to the website announcement, which is updated each year with the fellowship opportunity.

Previous UNO students who have received the Newman Civic Fellowship include: