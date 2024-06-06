European Parliament Elections 2024: Predictions and Expectations – Alona Lebedieva
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 European Parliament elections promise to be among the most significant in the modern history of the European Union. Amid numerous global and internal challenges such as the war in Ukraine, climate change, economic difficulties, and migration issues, experts believe they could significantly impact the future of the EU.
It is expected that youth participation in these elections will increase due to active campaigns to lower the voting age to 16 and increased focus on issues concerning young voters, such as climate change, digital rights, and social justice.
Analysts also predict a rise in support for populist and far-right parties against the backdrop of economic hardships and social problems. At the same time, centrist and pro-European parties are expected to maintain significant influence, though their leadership might be at risk. This view is expressed by Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-industry industrial-investment group of companies "Aurum Group."
"Amid threats and challenges, such as Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Europeans expect unity and collective actions from their representatives to ensure stability and security in the region. Additionally, environmental issues and the fight against climate change are likely to become key points in these elections, potentially leading to increased support for green parties among voters seeking active measures for environmental protection," believes Lebedieva.
At the same time, she believes there are several risks associated with potential Russian actions during this election. The Russian Federation is known for its active policy of influence and attempts to destabilize political processes in various countries, including the European Union. Through a variety of methods, including disinformation, cyber-attacks, and funding of political parties and organizations that promote destabilization, Russia may seek to influence election results and the political landscape in the European Parliament.
"One of the key risks is the increased support for populist and far-right parties, which may have sympathies towards Russian interests. This could lead to a shift in the political balance in the European Parliament and weaken the EU's pro-Western and democratic course," suggests Alona Lebedieva.
It is crucial to closely monitor Russia's actions and avoid any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of EU countries. Protecting democratic processes and the freedom of choice is an important task to ensure the stability and independence of the European Union.
Alona Lebedieva
