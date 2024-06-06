Oklahoma Ranks 9th in Job Creation Across U.S.

Statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor rank Oklahoma as ninth in the U.S. for job creation.

The ranking tracks the number of new jobs created throughout the past five years, according to a state-line review of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists attribute the ranking to the state’s long-term investments in non-traditional industries like aerospace, healthcare and financial services.

The state’s low cost of living is cited as a key factor in attracting both residents and newcomers.

