Metropolis Corp's Expo XT Improves Patient Call Management at OSU Center for Health Sciences
Case Study Details Early Wins in Caller Experience, Optimized Operations
When a patient calls and says they left a voicemail, I can confirm the exact time they called, how long they were on hold, and that they went to the voicemail server. [Expo XT} gives me visual proof.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leading provider of unified communications (UC) analytics software, announces the successful adoption of Expo XT UC Analytics by Oklahoma State University's Center for Health Sciences (OSU CHS). Expo XT, powered by Microsoft Power BI, provides data-driven insights and communication optimization opportunities across the center's clinics and campus facilities.
— Chris Pepek, OSU Infrastructure Specialist
The OSU Center for Health Sciences, located in Tulsa, manages a diverse network of medical education facilities and healthcare clinics. Facing mounting complaints about long hold times, missed calls, and a lack of visibility into call handling, Infrastructure Specialist Chris Pepek identified the need for a centralized communication reporting and analytics solution.
"We had a lot of clinics with various configurations in their call routing and hunt groups," said Pepek. "But there were concerns and complaints about callers not being able to get someone to pick up or being put on hold forever. We were looking for hard data on where coverage was needed."
After exploring various options with limited success, Pepek found the ideal solution in Metropolis Corp's Expo XT UC Analytics. Expo XT leverages Microsoft's AI-driven Power BI platform to transform OSU's Cisco UCM call data into real-time insights and customizable visualizations.
Expo XT Delivers:
- Seamless Data Integration: Effortlessly consolidated Cisco UCM call data to enable comprehensive analysis
- Future-Ready Scalability: Opportunity to seamlessly incorporate Microsoft Teams data for unified communications analytics
- Granular Performance Tracking: Gained deep visibility into critical metrics like abandon rates, hold times, and queue times, empowering data-driven decision-making
- Tailored Visualization Capabilities: Customizable dashboards and automated alerts for missed call thresholds, enabling proactive monitoring and optimized caller experiences
- Comprehensive Support Ecosystem: Backed by Metropolis Corp's dedicated support, a vast online community, and extensive Power BI documentation, ensuring smooth implementation and ongoing success
Since implementing Expo XT, OSU CHS has seen immediate benefits. Pepek has created over a dozen customized dashboards for different locations, enabling data-driven decision-making.
"When a patient calls and says they left a voicemail, I can confirm the exact time they called, how long they were on hold, and that they went to the voicemail server," described Pepek. "It gives me visual proof to confirm or deny those situations."
Future plans include configuring automated email alerts for high missed call volumes and leveraging historical data for staffing decisions. The center aims to reduce call abandon rates, decrease caller hold times, and better distribute call volumes across clinics.
Read the full case study at Metropolis.com, or visit to learn how Expo XT can help your business achieve similar results.
Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
+1 954-414-2900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other