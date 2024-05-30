Authority Magazine Features Marcela Umana of Metropolis Corp in Future of Communication Series

Breaking News text with portrait of dark haired Marcela Umana as the feature.

Connect with Marcela Umana on LinkedIn or at Metropolis.com

Banner of Expo XT hero image with multiple logos under the Expo XT logo.

Expo XT integrates with Cisco UCM, UCCX, Webex Calling, Webex Contact Center +

Text banner, Expo XT available on Appsource and Webex App Hub.

Expo XT is available on Appsource and App Hub for immediate download.

Marcela's expertise in unified communications shines as she discusses her thoughts on the industry's direction and the unfolding advancements.

The UC industry has witnessed rapid transformation over the last decade, with traditional hardware PBX systems being eclipsed by cloud-based platforms.”
— Marcela Umana, Metropolis Corp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp announced that Marcela Umana, their Regional Operations Director, is featured in Authority Magazine's highly influential series, "The Future of Communication Technology." The series highlights the pioneers and technologies shaping the path of modern communication.

Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, was formed in 2018 and shares inspirational features and interviews with influential industry leaders. Marcela's expertise in unified communications shines as she discusses her thoughts on the industry's direction and the unfolding advancements.

Marcela stated, "The UC industry has witnessed rapid transformation over the last decade, with traditional hardware PBX systems being eclipsed by cloud-based platforms. Our Expo XT UC Analytics solution empowers complete communication insight across all platforms from Cisco Call Manager to Microsoft Teams to Zoom."

One of Expo XT's key features is its leveraging of Microsoft Power BI's impressive data integration and visualization platform as a foundation. It provides advanced analytics capabilities, enabling organizations to gain AI-assisted insights into their communication patterns, identify bottlenecks, and optimize their processes for improved productivity and collaboration.

Marcela also shares insights into the pivotal role the COVID-19 pandemic played as a tipping point for workplace change, accelerating the adoption of remote communication tools and highlighting the need for advanced, more flexible analytics solutions, paving the way for AI innovation.

Looking ahead, Marcela underscores the importance of mindful technology usage, cautioning against over-reliance on AI and automation. She emphasizes the need to preserve human connection amidst technological advancements, ensuring that technology enhances the way we interact while never losing our ability to form human connections.

Marcela Umana's forward-thinking perspectives underscore the crucial role Metropolis Corp's solutions play in shaping the future of communication technology. The full interview can be seen here: The Future of Communication Technology: Marcela Umana Of Metropolis Corp | by Authority Magazine | May, 2024 | Medium

Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
+1 954-414-2900
email us here

You just read:

Authority Magazine Features Marcela Umana of Metropolis Corp in Future of Communication Series

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
+1 954-414-2900
Company/Organization
Metropolis Corp
2455 East Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33304
United States
+1 954-414-2900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in communication and telecom data to deliver UC analytics and business intelligence insights to organizations across the globe enabling them to improve their enterprise visibility. From traditional premise-based phone systems to cloud UCaaS integrations, Metropolis provides frictionless UC collaboration analytics, call reporting software, 911 alerts, cradle-to-grave call details and live call center dashboards for businesses of all types. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.

UC analytics

More From This Author
Authority Magazine Features Marcela Umana of Metropolis Corp in Future of Communication Series
Metropolis Debuts Expo XT's New Webex Calling and Contact Center Analytics Features at Cisco LIVE 2024
Metropolis Corp Integrates Expo XT with NEC CONNECT BRIDGE, Enabling Multi-Modal UC Analytics Across NEC's Portfolio
View All Stories From This Author