Request for Qualifications and Quotes – Multi jurisdictional Task Force Peer Review Coordinator

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from individuals interested in serving as a Peer Review Coordinator for up to seventeen multi jurisdictional task forces (MJTFs) funded by Commerce.

The MJTF Peer Review Evaluation Program was developed to assess MJTF operations in terms of best practices, sound management, and performance measures. It is critical to success that first level supervision and command level oversight are conducted with documented audits and inspections reported to Executive Board members to ensure accountability. The Peer Review Coordinator will evaluate MJTF operations and give recommendations for improvement. Funding will not exceed $144,000 in total for the contract awarded under this RFQQ. Commerce expects to award one contract.

Application timeline

  • Q&A Period: June 5, 2024 – June 19, 2024
  • Respondents’ Conference: June 17, 11:00 a.m. PT (Zoom). Email the RFQQ Coordinator to receive the meeting link. Attendance is encouraged, but not required to submit a proposal. 
  • Proposals due: July 7, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT
  • Funding period: August 5, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Contact

Kaitlin Jones, RFQQ Coordinator, Kaitlin.Jones@commerce.wa.gov

