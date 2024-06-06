Due Soon: ESEA Demographics Report

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 5/31* for participation in state assessments during the current assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes.

*The enrollment date for this report was corrected from 5/27 to 5/31 to accurately reflect this year’s collection period.

Open Date: 5/15

5/15 Due Date: 6/15

6/15 Required to Report: RSUs, CSDs, MSADs, municipal school units, Maine Indian Education, charter schools, state-operated schools, and private schools that accept publicly funded students.

For questions about Maine School Approval reporting and/or the ESEA Demographics report, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896