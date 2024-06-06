10 Public School Units Receive Grant Funding to Advance Digital-Age Teaching and Learning

The State Board of Education approved 11 grant proposals for 10 public school units today that will fund effective digital learning practices in North Carolina’s K-12 public schools. The state-funded competitive grant program under the state’s Digital Learning Initiative supports the development and dissemination of local innovative digital learning models.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said these grants are key to helping North Carolina’s students be better prepared to compete for high-wage, high-demand careers while supporting districts in their effort to adopt new technologies and methods for teaching.

“These grants are a fundamental way to ensure that we are providing supports and resources for digital teaching and learning in North Carolina’s schools,” Truitt said. “If we want our state’s students to have ample opportunity for success after graduation, we must properly equip both students and educators with the tools to succeed and teach in our rapidly evolving, technology-forward world. These grants play a critical role in that effort.”

Dr. Vanessa Wrenn, chief information officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), echoed how these grants positively impact a student’s learning experience and better prepare them for the world ahead.

"Technology continues to play a significant role in shaping successful outcomes for students, especially as the workforce continues to be increasingly digitally driven,” Wrenn said. “It is important for students to be well versed in the latest technologies, and the agency is continually impressed by these districts’ innovative approaches to digital learning outlined in their proposals that will ultimately lead to student success.”

Four Emerging Technology Grants were recommended for up to $50,000. These one-year grants allow districts to use technology and develop more innovative practices within their schools. These districts are:

Granville County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Nash County Schools

Perquimans County Schools

Seven Impact Grants were recommended, allowing districts to facilitate the development of innovative practices and new digital teaching initiatives. Funding for the Impact Grant is up to $95,000 per public school unit for a total of three years. These public school units are:

Alamance-Burlington School System

Catawba County Schools

Chatham County Schools

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Guilford County Schools

Wake County Public Schools

Lake Norman Charter School

Impact Grant funding will continue for six school districts that were awarded during previous grant cycles:

Asheboro City Schools (Year 2/3)

Caldwell County Schools (Year 3/3)

Davie County Schools (Year 3/3)

Iredell-Statesville Schools (Year 2/3)

Mount Airy City Schools (Year 3/3)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (Year 2/3)

The grant initiative was authorized in 2016 by the General Assembly as part of collaboration between the State Board of Education and the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at N.C. State University to advance the state’s Digital Learning Plan. The goal of that plan is to develop a long-term strategy that sets directions and priorities, supports innovation and provides resources to enable educators and students to benefit fully from digital-age teaching and learning.