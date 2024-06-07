CSCMP and FreightPath, Inc. form a Strategic Collaboration to Advance Supply Chain eLearning

FreightPath’s 100+ courses, each focused on a specific aspect of supply chain management, will be available alongside CSCMP’s ScPROTM curriculum.

The partnership delivers a broader, more accessible array of educational courses, focused specifically on the business of running international supply chains.

LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and FreightPath, Inc., today announced a strategic collaboration designed to address the scarcity of talent and high turnover rates that challenge companies in the supply chain industry.

This collaboration combines FreightPath’s proprietary eLearning curriculum with CSCMP- established, market-leading ScPROTM training and certification programs, which accelerate and broaden access across the supply chain industry business and educators worldwide.

Since 1963, the CSCMP has been the preeminent worldwide professional association dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of research and knowledge on supply chain management. CSCMP offers state-of-the-art training and certification programs that provide knowledge, best practices, and credentials to help supply chain professionals make impactful changes in their careers and organizations.

FreightPath aims to revolutionize the supply chain industry by providing comprehensive eLearning and training solutions. Practical solutions that not only enhance individual skills but also serve as a strategy for businesses that aim to mitigate talent loss by upskilling employees and improving their operational continuity. CSCMP’s collaboration comes with its endorsement of the FreightPath courses and sees this as a means to accelerate access to the ScPROTM Fundamentals and Certification products.

“Organizations that focus on learning opportunities will be able to attract and retain top talent and will have an advantage over those that do not,” said Mark Baxa, President and CEO at CSCMP. “Education and certification are a pillar of the CSCMP charter, and we are always looking for ways to modernize and drive engagement with our members. FreightPath, a CSCMP Corporate Member, offers an innovative new solution to supply chain education, and we’re excited to integrate their broad array of materials into our programs.”

“Employee recruitment, turnover, and dissatisfaction remain a huge issue that impacts all sectors in the supply chain industry,” said John Delgado, CEO of FreightPath. “The solution isn’t a one-size-fits-all generic approach, but rather a curriculum designed specifically for supply chain professionals delivered using the most advanced eLearning tools available today. This is why we created FreightPath. This collaboration with CSCMP will supercharge professional education, which is the number one way to build strong talent and minimize attrition.”

As part of the collaboration, the FreightPath curriculum is approved and endorsed by CSCMP and made available to corporations, individuals, and educational institutions. FreightPath’s 100+ courses, each focused on a specific aspect of supply chain management, will be available alongside CSCMP’s ScPROTM curriculum.

Existing employees, new hires, and students will be able to take advantage of the courses. Examples of course content will include Ocean/Air/Truck Freight, Integrated Supply Chain Management, Trade Finance, Demand and Supply Integration, Supply Chain Customs Compliance, Procurement, Incoterms, and Inventory Management. All of these courses will be delivered through an engaging, intuitive, digital FreightPath interface that allows learners to participate through their devices at the time and location of their choosing.

The combined Course Catalog offering is now available and can be viewed at

https://gofreightpath.com/curriculum/

About CSCMP

Since 1963, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has been the preeminent worldwide professional association dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of research and knowledge on supply chain management. With CSCMP members located around the world, representing nearly all industry sectors, government, and academia, CSCMP members receive unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge research, and online and on-site professional educational opportunities. To learn more, visit cscmp.org and find CSCMP on social media at LinkedIn

About FreightPath

We help global logistics companies recruit and train talented people with a cutting-edge logistics education program. The scarcity of talent is one of the main contributors to the current disruptions in global supply chains. By addressing these workforce challenges, we are ushering in a new era of smart and resilient supply chain management. The Pathfinder curriculum program takes a comprehensive educational approach with courses covering the key concepts of supply chains. To learn more, visit https://gofreightpath.com or visit us on LinkedIn.