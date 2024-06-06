Traffic Switch Planned on U.S. Highway 81 Near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. – Beginning on Thursday, June 6, 2024, a traffic shift is planned on the U.S. Highway 81 grading project north of Yankton. The traffic switch will include shifting traffic into a two-way configuration onto the newly constructed temporary widening to begin the excavation of the existing road. Traffic will be placed onto the temporary widening between 302nd and 306th Streets. Multiple lane shifts will be required to direct the traveling public through the work zone.

A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect through the work zone. Over-width vehicles will be required to use the designated over-width signed detour route located on S.D. Highway 50, S.D. Highway 25, and S.D. Highway 46. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the project. Flagging and pilot car operations will occur during periods when construction equipment needs to cross lanes of traffic.

Latest project information:

This reconstruction project consists of extending the four-lane divided highway north of Yankton on Highway 81. Find additional information, including the over-width vehicle detour map, at https://dot.sd.gov/highway-81-yankton-pcn-04g5.

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword YANKTON81 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. The contractor on this $16.7 million project is Loiseau Construction Inc, of Flandreau, SD.

