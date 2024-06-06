Baltimore Community Leaders Partner to Host First-Ever Children's Veg Fest on June 15, 2024
Vegan SoulFest co-founder partners with Baltimore City to promote the health benefits of plant-based eating to youth at a new recreation center in Middle Branch
US Vegan Climate ETF (NASDAQ:VEGN)
The Children's Veg Fest lays out a great program to share the healthiest foods with the youngest members of our community, and in such fun and engaging ways.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan SoulFest co-founder, Black Veg Society, partners with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks to organize the first-ever Children's Veg Fest for Baltimore City youth to promote the health benefits of plant-based eating at its newly developed Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center.
— Jennifer Adelman, PCRM
June is National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 2024 at Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center located at 201 Reedbird Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21225 from 10 am to 6 pm, and will feature a wide range of engaging activities, performances, educational workshops, and delicious plant-based food.
Dedicated to supporting children-especially children in marginalized communities who lack access to healthy food options, the Children's Veg Fest is designed to combat stress and obesity among youth. The festival will also support the well-being of families and youth impacted by trauma and violence through hands-on wellness activities. Children and their families will learn about the benefits of a plant-based diet and veganism, and will develop a deeper understanding of the importance of making conscious, compassionate food choices.
Jennifer Adelman of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, one of the event sponsors, said, "The Children's Veg Fest lays out a great program to share the healthiest foods with the youngest members of our community, and in such fun and engaging ways."
Families are encouraged to join for a fun-filled day celebrating all things veggie. From tasty plant-based snacks, interactive cooking demos, and planting workshops, there will be activities for every young, middle, and senior person to enjoy. Children will have the opportunity to explore the world of fruits and vegetables through fun, engaging activities, performances, cooking demos, and more. Don't miss out on this exciting event playfully promoting healthy eating habits. The first 200 Eventbrite registered children will receive a Children's Veg Fest goodie bag. For event info, go to https://www.childrensvegfest.com.
Black Veg Society is seeking sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. By supporting the Children's Veg Fest, individuals and organizations will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of the children in the Baltimore community, provide a memorable experience for attendees, and help cover the costs associated with organizing the event. Donate at https://www.blackvegsociety.org.
Sponsors: Dr. Bronner's, Physician's Committee of Responsible Medicine, Millworks Offices, Stray Dog Institute, A Well-Fed World, Vegan Grants, Mercy For Animals - The People's Fund, and Mova Nature.
Partners: Diva Yogi, The Land of Kush, Black People Ride Bikes, Brown Girl Wellness, Jamii Leadership, RICH Juice Bar, Black Yield Institute, and Terra Cafe.
Product Donors: Dr. Bronner's, Hippeas, Eat The Change, NotCo, Sunbutter
About the Black Veg Society
Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and certified health and wellness coaches. https://www.blackvegsociety.org
About Brown Girl Wellness
Brown Girl Wellness, Incorporated (BGW) is a 501c3 non-profit organization that strives to empower marginalized women and children through narrative justice. https://www.bgwellness.org/
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Unveiling the Exciting Children's Veg Fest Event