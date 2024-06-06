USS Normandy (CG 60) Attends 80th D-Day Remembrance

During the visit, USS Normandy will participate in a remembrance event that marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of France, scheduled for June 6, 2024, which marked the turn in America’s campaign during World War II. Leadership will also participate in a reception attended by The 76th Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples, and Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, 63rd Chief of Staff of the French Navy.

“It is an honor to be a part of this historic milestone and pay tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate price in the name of freedom,” said Capt. Errol Robinson, Commanding Officer of USS Normandy. “Representing not only these Sailors, but the countless other French, American, and Allied heroes who gave their lives on these hallowed grounds is a moment in time that will never be forgotten.”

USS Normandy is named after the French region of Normandy, the site of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944 that shifted the tide of WWII in favor of the allies. In the months that followed D-Day, American, French resistance, and Allied forces fought to drive Nazi occupiers from the region and establish a strong base for the final push to liberate France.

USS Normandy is independently deployed to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region.

