Naval Intelligence Senior Leaders Travel to Belgium, Italy and Germany for Strategic Engagements

The trip centered on increasing engagement with long-established allied member nations through enhanced information sharing, regional security cooperation, and cooperation in new domains.

The international trip began in Brussels where DDNI and ADDNI met with Mr. Scott Bray, NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security to discuss threat vulnerabilities and strengthening intelligence cooperation with NATO.

DDNI and ADDNI then travelled to Italy where they visited U.S. 6th Fleet leadership to discuss multi-domain intelligence capabilities and operational priorities.

The next stop was NATO’s Joint Force Command Naples where DDNI and ADDNI were briefed by American military members on NATO operational priorities in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean and established a common understanding of maritime security.

DDNI closed out his international trip in Stuttgart, Germany where he met with European Command intelligence leaders to discuss threat warning priorities and processes for intelligence dissemination in response to Russian aggression in Europe.

Meetings and engagements like these with international Navy and Intelligence counterparts furthers understanding and deepens the partnerships that are essential to ensuring global security.