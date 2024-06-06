Record attendance and dynamic discussions at the 29th Athens Electricity Forum

The 29th Athens Electricity Forum has successfully concluded, attracting a significant number of attendees from around the world, both in-person and online. The two-day event focused on discussions and debates concerning the Energy Community electricity markets.

The forum brought together policymakers, regulators, industry professionals and experts who discussed key strategies for developing an integrated and sustainable electricity market. The agenda included topics such as the transposition and implementation of the Electricity Integration Package, energy transition and investments in renewable sources.

The forum was chaired by Andras Hujber of DG ENER, European Commission; and commenced with keynote speeches from Dimitrios Tsalemis, General Director of Energy at the Ministry of Environment and Energy, Greece; Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK; and Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat.

Participants explored the challenges and opportunities in the evolving electricity market landscape. Panels addressed the necessity for regulatory reforms, the implementation of financial mechanisms such as Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Contracts for Difference (CfDs), and the significance of cross-zonal electricity trade for market efficiency. Additionally, the preconditions for market coupling and the necessary implementation steps were emphasized as a mean to streamline integration of the Energy Community Contracting Parties into the EU single day-ahead (SDAC) and intraday coupling (SIDC) and enhance regional cooperation. Discussions also underscored the need for integrating renewable energy sources and improving grid connection processes to support the energy transition.

The forum also served as a valuable networking opportunity, enabling attendees to exchange ideas, share best practices, and forge new partnerships within the energy sector.

The Energy Community Secretariat expresses its gratitude to the audience, esteemed speakers, and participants for their invaluable contributions to the success of the 29th Athens Electricity Forum.