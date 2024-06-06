Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Sitagliptin / Metformin hydrochloride Sun, sitagliptin,metformin hydrochloride, Date of authorisation: 31/03/2023, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Type 2 diabetes is a disease in which the pancreas does not make enough insulin to control the level of glucose in the blood or where the body is unable to use insulin effectively. The active substances in Sitagliptin/Metformin hydrochloride Sun each have a different mode of action to help correct this.

Sitagliptin is a dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor. It works by blocking the breakdown of incretin hormones in the body which are released after a meal and stimulate the pancreas to produce insulin. By increasing levels of incretin hormones in the blood, sitagliptin stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin when blood glucose levels are high. Sitagliptin does not work when blood glucose levels are low. Sitagliptin also reduces the amount of glucose made by the liver by increasing insulin levels and decreasing the levels of the hormone glucagon.

Metformin works mainly by inhibiting glucose production and reducing its absorption in the gut.

Together, these actions reduce blood glucose levels which helps to control type 2 diabetes

