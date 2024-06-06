Wireless Innovation Forum Publishes New Policy in Response to FCC Public Notice on Automated Frequency Coordination
Document outlines post-first wave certification and post-initial certification standards development policies and standards conformance policies in 6 GHz band
The WInnForum policy document we publish today helps to ensure that current and future AFC system operators have a clear way to maintain compliance with FCC rules and WInnForum specifications”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce publication of “Policies for Post-First Wave Certification and Post-Initial Certification” (document WINNF-6GHZ-0005) in response to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Public Notice announcing approval of seven Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) Systems for commercial operation.
— Mark Gibson, CommScope
In the Public Notice, the FCC states: “We encourage inter-industry organizations that contain representatives from both the AFC system operators and microwave licensees, such as the WInnForum, to further study these implementation issues and any other issues that may be identified in the future to develop recommendations that can be used by the AFC systems in the future.”
Having created the initial standards for the 6 GHz band in which AFCs operate, WInnForum members responded to the FCC’s call and have approved this document to:
1. define standards development policies beyond the baseline versions used for “First Wave Certification”; and,
2. define policies beyond “Initial Certification” for conformance with the WInnForum 6 GHz standards, which can be found here: https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/baseline-standards.
“The WInnForum policy document we publish today helps to ensure that current and future AFC system operators have a clear way to maintain compliance with FCC rules and WInnForum specifications,” said Mark Gibson, President and Chair of the Forum.
The WInnForum filed a letter with the FCC announcing the document: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/105302225722454.
To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit https://www.WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.
