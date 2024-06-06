Cascade Canyon Offers Mental Health and Substance Use Residential Treatment for Teens in Colorado and Beyond
Providing age-specific, evidence-based therapies in a serene getaway for teens who need support.
In Colorado, we give teens a comprehensive treatment plan that includes outdoor adventures, peer bonding, and therapies that are known to work.”CASCADE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Canyon, a leading mental health and substance use treatment center located in the Rocky Mountains outside Colorado Springs, is dedicated to offering the best care available for teenagers. Under the expert guidance of Amanda Porter, LPC, LAC, the center provides a range of services, including a Teen Residential Treatment Program and a Partial Hospitalization Program for Teens. Teens at Cascade Canyon find healing through 60-90 days of individualized therapy and treatment.
Cascade Canyon specializes in treating a variety of mental health and substance use disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, trauma, PTSD, ADHD, and borderline personality disorder. The center uses talk therapies like Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance Commitment Therapy, as well as experiential therapies that help teens connect with nature and their own creativity, such as Art Therapy, Equine Therapy, Music Therapy, and Wilderness Therapy.
Research shows that two-thirds of adolescents who develop alcohol or substance use disorders have experienced at least one mental health disorder. That’s why the experts at Cascade Canyon treat both mental health and substance use issues simultaneously, to make sure teens with substance use issues are empowered to identify and heal from the root of their struggles.
Colorado teens are in crisis. Suicide is the leading cause of death for individuals aged 15-24 in Colorado, according to the Colorado Attorney General's office. Cascade Canyon's programs are designed to address the critical mental health needs of teenagers in this region, providing them with the support and care they desperately need. It also provides an essential getaway for teens from all over the country who are battling addiction and mental health issues.
Located in Boulder, Colorado, Cascade Canyon offers a peaceful, intimate clinical environment with smaller group sizes to make sure there is always personalized attention for each individual. The center's serene setting next to Pikes Peak Mountain provides a much-needed peaceful backdrop for the healing process.
Cascade Canyon stands out for its age-specific care tailored to the unique challenges faced at different life stages. By using evidence-based therapies and developing individualized treatment plans, Cascade Canyon supports long-term recovery outcomes.
Addiction and mental health issues can also devastate a teenager’s ability to thrive in school and prepare for their career. This can leave them feeling trapped, and worsen their struggles with substances and mental health challenges. That’s why our Cascade Canyon center has on-site teachers that provide academic and vocational support to help teens prepare for a brighter future that they may not have been able to picture for themselves previously.
Sandstone knows that recovery involves the entire family, Cascade Canyon offers comprehensive support for the whole family system, fostering collective healing and growth.
