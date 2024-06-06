Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha Hold Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of China and Ukraine

On June 5, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of China and Ukraine in Beijing.

Sun Weidong said that over the past 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Ukraine relations have continued to develop steadily. China is willing to work with Ukraine to implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the fine tradition of mutual respect and sincere treatment, always focus on the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, advance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and maintain and develop China-Ukraine relations.

Andrii Sybiha said that the Ukrainian side cherishes the traditional friendship between Ukraine and China, abides by the one-China principle, and stands ready to further enhance exchanges between the two countries at all levels, strengthen cooperation in various fields, and push for more and better achievements in the development of bilateral relations.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis and international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.