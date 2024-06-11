New Book ‘The Second CEO’ Helps Leaders Succeed Founders And Drive Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a founder is one of the toughest challenges a new company leader can face. In his new book, The Second CEO: Accelerating Scale When Following the Founder, corporate leadership coach and board advisor Matt Sharrers shows how new CEOs can succeed and raise business performance after founders pass them the baton.
“Taking over for a founder-CEO is its own, unique type of succession that happens only once,” Sharrers writes. “It’s hard enough to replace a CEO, but there’s an extra degree of difficulty when you’re following a founder. That difficulty has elements of personality, culture, and history that can easily derail the entire transition if they aren’t handled well.
“And if the founder is going to continue to be involved, the resulting dynamic can be even more challenging.”
The Second CEO, published by Advantage Books, guides readers through chapters such as “Working with the founder,” “Cultural cornerstones: Purpose, vision, values,” “Strategy: Where to play and how to win,” “Building your team,” and “Building your two boards.”
Sharrers provides authentic reflection on his own journey following a founder along with his 25 years of experience in boardrooms and private equity diligence meetings. He’s seen succession decisions that turned out great and others that failed. In The Second CEO, Sharrers shares those decades of stories and, as one who has mentored and coached dozens of CEOs, provides insights and a plan for success that can help new CEOs navigate the founder’s legacy and align the organization with new goals and strategies.
Sharrers says a company’s growth and success hinge on getting the transition from founder to new CEO right.
“Jobs, work relationships, the stress on the families of those involved, financials, business success … they’re all more fragile than you might think,” Sharrers writes, “and succession makes them all extremely vulnerable. It’s not hyperbole to say that getting this one transition wrong could destroy everything everyone has worked so hard to build.”
About Matt Sharrers
Matt Sharrers, author of The Second CEO: Accelerating Scale When Following the Founder, is the managing partner of ETJ Advisory, a firm he and his wife, Lynne, started in 2020. Sharrers is a CEO coach, investor, and board advisor. He specializes in coaching private equity-backed CEOs and serving on the boards of these companies. Sharrers currently serves on six boards. Prior to starting ETJ, he was the CEO of Sales Benchmark Index (SBI), a B2B strategy consulting firm specializing in growth. He played professional hockey directly out of college before starting his business career. Philanthropically, he and his wife run ETJ Athletics and sponsor elite athletes in MMA, wrestling, hockey (players and officials), and swimming.
About Advantage Books
Advantage Books offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.
