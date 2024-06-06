Texas Students Distinguished at National History Day
Two Texas students were selected to showcase their projects at cultural institutions in Washington, D.C.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas History Day (THD) is proud to announce two Texas students were selected to showcase their projects at cultural institutions in Washington, D.C., during the 50th Anniversary of the National History Day ® (NHD) National Contest. The students’ historical research projects will be displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History on Wednesday, June 12. Texas students advanced to the National Contest, held at the University of Maryland June 9-13, after first competing at the state level on April 20.
When Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History (NMAH) opens at 10 am on Wednesday, June 12, 51 student exhibits will be on display at the museum with Rece Barlow from Marathon Junior High (Marathon) representing Texas with his exhibit, “Through the Eyes of Nimitz- The Battle of Midway, A Turning Point in WWII.” The exhibits will remain on display all day during opening hours in which visitors can meet the students and view their projects. In addition to exhibits on display at NMAH, the National Museum of African American History and Culture will present 16 student documentaries on African history, African American history, civil rights, and human rights in the Oprah Winfrey Theater. Tisha Sinha from Otto Middle School (Plano) will share her documentary, “When Words Fail Music Speaks: Nina Simone’s Social Reform for Civil Rights” at 11:28 am on Wednesday, June 12. National History Day National Contest entries from 13 states and NHD International will be represented at this documentary showcase from 11am to 3pm.
“Inspiring students to take their study of history beyond the classroom is a core tenant of our work at National History Day. In our organization’s 50th anniversary year, we are excited to share these NHD projects at the Smithsonian Institution and the White House Historical Association,” shares Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “We appreciate the collaborative effort of these cultural institutions to showcase the outstanding and important work of these history students.”
The Secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch, is a member of National History Day’s 50th Anniversary Honorary Committee.
About National History Day (NHD)
NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, that seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by the 400 Years of African American History Commission, The Better Angels Society, the Bezos Family Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Behring Global Educational Foundation, and the National Park Service. For more information, visit nhd.org.
About Texas History Day (THD)
Texas History Day (THD), sponsored by the Texas State Historical Association (tshaonline.org), is an affiliate of National History Day. THD is a yearlong education program that culminates in an annual state-level history fair for students in grades six through twelve. It provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their interest in, and knowledge of, history through creative and original papers, performances, documentaries, web sites, or three-dimensional exhibits.
Over the course of the school year, students research and produce a History Day entry, the results of which are presented at one of the 19 regional competitions in early spring. From there, some students advance to the state competition in April in Austin, or even to the national contest held each June at the University of Maryland at College Park. At each level of competition, outstanding achievement may be recognized through certificates, medals, trophies, or monetary awards. The most important rewards are the skills and insight that students acquire as they move through the History Day program.
As many as 50,000 young Texans are involved in the program at the regional and state level each year. More than 940 students participated in THD in 2024, and 74 students will represent Texas at National History Day this year. For more information about THD and the TSHA, please visit tshaonline.org or contact Lisa Berg, Director of Education Services, at lisa.berg@tshaonline.org.
