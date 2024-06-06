Submit Release
8 Bit Bites: A Culinary Haven and Gaming Oasis, Minority-Owned and Proudly Serving Centereach, Long Island

Retro Game Themed Restaurant Now Open in Centereach Long Island

CENTEREACH, LI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island welcomes an exciting addition to its vibrant landscape with the grand opening of 8 Bit Bites, a fun at all costs restaurant that marries mouthwatering flavors with nostalgic gaming experiences. Owned & operated by visionary entrepreneur Joshua Morrison, 8 Bit Bites proudly stands as a minority-owned establishment, dedicated to serving the local community with passion and distinction.

Nestled within the vibrant tapestry of Centereach, 8 Bit Bites is not merely a restaurant; it's a celebration of community, innovation, and gastronomic delight. With a diverse menu that does the classics the right way, all the staples are here! From Burgers and crispy fries to tantalizing milkshakes and succulent chicken tenders, every dish aims to make you feel just like a kid again!

However, what truly sets 8 Bit Bites apart is its unique fusion of food and gaming. Patrons are invited to immerse themselves in a world of retro video games, and with over 10,000 at each station, they'll be able to play like kids again as well.

Joshua Morrison, the visionary behind 8 Bit Bites and a revered pillar of the community, expressed his enthusiasm for the restaurant's debut, stating, "I am proud to bring 8-Bit Bites to Centereach Long Island to not only enrich the community with more job opportunities but to also bring delicious food and, most importantly, lots of fun to everyone."

With a steadfast commitment to community enrichment and culinary excellence, 8 Bit Bites is poised to become a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike. Whether seeking a great burger or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, patrons can find it all at 8 Bit Bites.

For more information, visit 8 Bit Bites at our Website or follow them on Instagram.

Video Footage of the Centereach Long Island 8 Bit Bites Grand Opening

