Brain Food The Smart Kitchen is the First Restaurant in NYC to Accept EBT for Hot Food

Brain Foods amazing bowl selection on display.

These amazing bowls & much more are now all eligible for EBT.

Three of our Refreshers from out large selection on display.

Our Delicious and Nutritious Refreshers also available for EBT

Our Smoothie line laid out on a table

Our new Smoothie line with our signature Greek Yogurt Cloud

Brain Food the smart kitchen is the first restaurant in nyc to accept EBT as payment because EVERYONE deserves a delicious hot meal.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain food PARTNERS WITH SNAP & EBT TO MAKE SURE EVERYONE CAN HAVE A HEALTHY MEAL

Brain Food The Smart Kitchen, a company that has a name synonymous with “helping those in need” is announcing their partnership with NYC’s Restaurant Meals Program.

In this program eligible SNAP & EBT recipients will be able to stop in to our restaurant and be able to purchase a hot meal from us using their EBT cards.

Of the restaurants partnership with the SNAP & EBT Program, Brain Food owner Ali Ahmed had this to say:

“We're honored to be among the first restaurants to participate in this program. Our sincere hope is that it makes a positive impact for those who require assistance. Looking forward, we aim to continue embodying values of community support and social responsibility here at Brain Food.”

This initiative comes at the same time as a few new beverage choices that our new customers will be able to use their EBT cards to enjoy, including:

A New line of Hydro Refreshers, Lemonades & Iced Teas which include over 87+ ionic trace minerals, essential B Vitamins & Antioxidants.

New Specialty Lattes that come in over 11 new flavors

About Brain Food The Smart Kitchen: Brain Food is dedicated to providing healthy and affordable food options for all. Every Wednesday, we extend a helping hand to the homeless community through our meal assistance program. Our mission is simple: to make a difference by nourishing both body and soul. Join us as we strive to foster a stronger, healthier community together.
ali ahmed
Brain Food The Smart Kitchen
+1 917-645-6213
email us here
