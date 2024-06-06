Submit Release
Buzz on over to the MK Nature Center to ‘Celebrate Pollinators’ on Saturday, June 15

Idaho Fish and Game’s MK Nature Center is hosting its annual Celebrating Pollinators event on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family-friendly event will be held at the MK Nature Center, located at 600 South Walnut Street in Boise. 

The cost is $5 per person, ages 3 and over. Various education stations will be available for visitors to learn about the importance of pollinators to ecosystem health as well as why they are vital to our own food production. 

Members of the Treasure Valley Beekeepers Club will also be on hand to show visitors how to raise honeybees. Tours of the observation beehive will provide folks with a close-up look at the activity in a hive. In addition, come enjoy some honey tasting and take a look at bees through a microscope. It’s a great opportunity to learn about Idaho’s native bees and the important role they play in our ecosystems, including their importance for wildlife. 

Families can make their own “bee hotels” to put in their yards and have fun making seed bombs to plant native flowers that help pollinators flourish. Other hands-on education stations include face-painting, spin to win, and more!

