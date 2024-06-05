Verdigris Southern Railroad Boosts Shipping Capabilities and Drives Economic Development at Tulsa Port of Inola

Newly constructed rail spur connects the Tulsa Port of Inola and Union Pacific rail line

Tulsa Port Authority leaders and state officials gathered to dedicate the Verdigris Southern Railroad, a new 4.4-mile railroad connecting the Tulsa Port of Inola to the Union Pacific railroad. The event celebrated the conclusion of a multi-year project to expand and improve shipping capabilities for the industrial park.

“The Verdigris Southern Railroad represents a significant advancement in our multi-modal shipping capabilities at the Port of Inola,” remarked David Yarbrough, the Executive Director of Tulsa Ports. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the numerous state, local and private entities involved in this project, the introduction of this railway system will open new avenues of growth and opportunity for the Port of Inola, its companies and our region.”

The new track provides improved transportation options for the industrial park’s current tenant, Sofidel America, and future tenants interested in locating to the Tulsa Port of Inola.

“Tulsa Ports has always been a powerful economic engine for our state,” said Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. “This new railroad promises to enhance the efficiency and reach of Oklahoma’s shipping infrastructure, making Northeast Oklahoma more competitive and paving the way for new, innovative companies to locate here.”

The four-year project was championed by numerous public and private entities, including Tulsa Ports, the United States Department of Transportation, the United States Maritime Administration, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Rogers County, Sofidel America, Oklahoma Finance Authorities, Watco Companies, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, the Indian Nations Council of Governments and the Union Pacific Railroad.

“Transportation is multi-modal. What you see at this location [in Inola] is the convergence of water, rail, highway, county road and a lot of partners working together,” said Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz during the event. “This is about investing in Oklahoma for future generations.”

Attendees at the event heard more from Lt. Governor Pinnell, Mr. Gatz, Mr. Yarbrough, and Tulsa Ports Director of Economic Development Andrew Ralston. The railroad was officially dedicated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in which a train engine drove through the ribbon.

“The funding provided by Commerce through the Pooled Finance Program will play an integral role in enhancing the attraction and capabilities of the Port of Inola and the surrounding industrial complex,” said Director of Research for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Jon Chiappe. “Through several partnerships including the Oklahoma Finance Authority, we can help ensure long-term economic success for northeast Oklahoma.”

Construction of the line was officially completed on March 29th with the first delivery into the Port taking place on April 10th. The shipment included seven rail cars of raw materials delivered to Sofidel, an Italian-based paper manufacturer. The rail cars originated near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.

“The completion of this rail infrastructure is just one more step toward the tremendous growth that Rogers County and Inola could experience within the next few years,” said Rogers County District 3 Commissioner Ron Burrows. “We are proud to have these unique transportation assets in our county.”

In 2019, the Tulsa Port of Inola opened after the Public Service Company of Oklahoma entrusted Tulsa Ports with the future development of the site through a land transfer of approximately 2,200 acres of industrial land in Inola, Oklahoma. The completion of this rail spur was a key component in the Port’s agreement with PSO to acquire and develop the land for future economic growth.

More information about the Tulsa Ports can be found at https://tulsaports.com/