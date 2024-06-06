Valco Receives Prestigious Lockheed Martin F-35 Mission Focused Supplier Award

Valco is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Lockheed Martin F-35 Mission Focused Supplier Award for 2023. This award recognizes Valco’s exceptional performance and dedication to supporting the F-35 program.

Valco played a critical role in ensuring the continued production of the F-35 aircraft last year. When Lockheed Martin encountered a challenge that threatened to halt the assembly line, Valco stepped up and successfully delivered a solution.

“Valco is incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Lockheed Martin,” said Garrett Valdez, Valco Vice President. “This award is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our entire team, whose intervention ensured the F-35 assembly line remained operational. It’s a source of immense pride for not only Valco but the entire Duncan community and Oklahoma – a true representation of our state’s capabilities on the national stage.”

“Valco Manufacturing’s long-time presence in Duncan is a boon to our community,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “Their commitment to quality and aerospace innovation not only brings recognition to Duncan, but also fosters a pool of highly skilled employees with access to rewarding careers in this exciting field. This recognition of Valco is a win-win for both the company and our community.”

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Mission Focused Supplier Award is a highly respected recognition within the aerospace industry. It highlights Valco’s dedication to excellence and its commitment to supporting critical national security programs.

About Valco

Founded in 1989, Valco Manufacturing Company has soared from small government contracts to become a world-class aerospace supplier. After early success, a key partnership in 1994 fueled their growth. Today, Valco supplies parts for commercial, defense, and general aviation across the globe, prioritizing competitiveness, on-time delivery, and a stable work environment. http://www.valcomfg.com