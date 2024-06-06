Slovenia will take part in the elections to the European Parliament for the fifth time

SLOVENIA, June 6 - In the elections to the European Parliament in 2004 and 2009, Slovenian voters elected seven MEPs. Upon the adoption of the Lisbon Treaty, Slovenia gained an eighth mandate, and subsequently elected eight MEPs in 2014 and 2019. In the 2024 European Parliament elections, Slovenians will elect nine MEPs, as 12 member states, including Slovenia, will gain additional seats in the Parliament due to the United Kingdom's departure from the EU.

The European Parliament is the only EU institution that European citizens directly elect. The method by which member states choose their representatives for a five-year term is left to each individual country, although there are some common rules. All MEPs are elected through general direct elections, and the distribution of seats is done through a proportional representation system. Elections take place simultaneously in all member states from Thursday to Sunday. Each country chooses its own day for voting, with Slovenia always holding elections on Sundays.

In terms of voting eligibility, in most member states, including Slovenia, full-age citizens can vote in the European elections, while in five countries, individuals under 18 can also vote. These countries are Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, and Malta.

In Austria, Belgium, Germany, and Malta, individuals aged at least 16 on the day of the election can vote, while in Greece, those who turn 17 in the year of the election can vote, meaning those born before December 31, 2007 can participate this year.

Voting is mandatory in Belgium, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Greece, with penalties for non-participation. Elsewhere, participation is voluntary.

The approximate composition of the European Parliament will be known on Sunday after 23:00 when polling stations across the EU close.