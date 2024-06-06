Judicial Election

The Honorable Letitia H. Verdin was elected a Justice of the Supreme Court of South Carolina on June 5, 2024. Judge Verdin fills the vacancy created by Justice John W. Kittredge’s election to the position of Chief Justice upon Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty’s retirement on July 31, 2024. Judge Verdin, who currently sits on the South Carolina Court of Appeals, will serve the remainder of Justice Kittredge’s unexpired term, which expires July 31, 2028.
