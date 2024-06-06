MDC Myrtle Access on Eleven Point River in Oregon County temporarily closed due to storm damage

MYRTLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Myrtle Access on Eleven Point River in Oregon County is temporarily closed due to recent storm damage.

“The debris has forced us to close the access until further notice,” said MDC Assistant Deputy Director John Tuttle. “Staff are working diligently at clearing the area.”

Tuttle said the access will be reopened as soon as possible.

