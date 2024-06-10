Strategic Radiology Member Radiology Associates of Tallahassee to Offer AI-Powered Chest CTs From Riverain Technologies
Radiology Associates of Tallahassee will offer patients AI-powered chest CTs from Riverain Technologies.MIAMISBURG, OH, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiology Associates of Tallahassee will offer patients AI-powered chest CTs from Riverain Technologies. The practice will use ClearRead CT to eliminate obstructions that often stand in the way of accurately detecting suspicious nodules in lung CT scans.
“Our unique technology suppresses blood vessels to provide a clearer view of chest CTs. When clinicians have an unimpaired view, they can more quickly and precisely detect, quantify, and report pulmonary nodules,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “We are revolutionizing radiology with our Clear Visual Intelligence capabilities, and we know practices like Radiology Associates of Tallahassee will see the benefits.”
Powered by machine learning and advanced modeling, Riverain’s patented, FDA-cleared ClearRead™ software tools are powered by the most advanced AI methods available to the medical imaging market.
“Healthcare is rapidly evolving, and we have made a strong commitment to investing in advances in radiology, including innovations like ClearRead,” said Dr. Allison Retzer of Radiology Associates of Tallahassee. “Our practice understands that the needs of our patients and the physicians who refer their patients are our first priority. Employing technology that can provide greater accuracy, reading efficiency and patient outcomes is part of our commitment to our community.”
A Strategic Radiology member practice, Radiology Associates of Tallahassee employs 20 nationally board-certified radiologists who sub-specialize in all areas of diagnostic and interventional radiology.
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
About Radiology Associates of Tallahassee
Radiology Associates of Tallahassee was founded by Drs. D.J. McCulloch and W.F. Lindsey over sixty years ago. Today, the practice has grown to include more than 20 board-certified radiologists with subspecialties covering all areas of diagnostic and interventional radiology. Most of our physicians reside locally and collaborate with referring doctors to provide compassionate, reliable, and high-quality diagnostic radiology services to Tallahassee and surrounding areas.
Mandy Bayman
Riverain Technologies
mbayman@riveraintech.com