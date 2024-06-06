Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,731 in the last 365 days.

31st Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

The 31st Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Bucharest, Romania, from 29 June to 3 July 2024. Under the general theme “The Role of the OSCE in the Current Security Architecture: A Parliamentary Perspective,” hundreds of parliamentarians from North America, Europe and Central Asia will meet to debate the three draft resolutions of the general committees and a number of supplementary items that will collectively comprise the Bucharest Declaration, to be adopted on 3 July.

The largest event on the Assembly’s calendar, the Annual Session will feature addresses by OSCE PA President Pia Kauma (Finland), leaders of the Romanian parliament, and high-level officials from the OSCE. The Annual Session will also include meetings of the OSCE PA’s ad hoc committees dealing with migration issues, counter-terrorism and parliamentary support for Ukraine, as well as the working lunch on gender issues, and other side events.

Livestream: YouTube.com/oscepa

Web: www.oscepa.org

SoMe: #OSCEPABucharest24

OSCE is not responsible for the content of the event page as it is the product of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), an independent and autonomous organization. All queries should be directed to the OSCE PA press office.

You just read:

31st Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more