The 31st Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Bucharest, Romania, from 29 June to 3 July 2024. Under the general theme “The Role of the OSCE in the Current Security Architecture: A Parliamentary Perspective,” hundreds of parliamentarians from North America, Europe and Central Asia will meet to debate the three draft resolutions of the general committees and a number of supplementary items that will collectively comprise the Bucharest Declaration, to be adopted on 3 July.

The largest event on the Assembly’s calendar, the Annual Session will feature addresses by OSCE PA President Pia Kauma (Finland), leaders of the Romanian parliament, and high-level officials from the OSCE. The Annual Session will also include meetings of the OSCE PA’s ad hoc committees dealing with migration issues, counter-terrorism and parliamentary support for Ukraine, as well as the working lunch on gender issues, and other side events.

Livestream: YouTube.com/oscepa

Web: www.oscepa.org

SoMe: #OSCEPABucharest24

OSCE is not responsible for the content of the event page as it is the product of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), an independent and autonomous organization. All queries should be directed to the OSCE PA press office.