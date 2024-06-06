Read more about D-Day 80 years later: Honoring our WWII Veterans

POSTED ON June 6, 2024

June 6, 1944

Omaha Beach · Normandy, France

D-Day

In an effort to gain a foothold in France during World War II, 2,502 Americans lost their lives. Of those killed in action, 33 were from Louisiana.

Two were commissioned officers, seven were non-commissioned officers and 24 were junior enlisted personnel.

The remains of 12 of these men were returned home, while 17 are buried in American cemeteries in France; one in England; and three were never located.

They are: First Lieutenant James Holstun of Gibsland · First Lieutenant Howard Brewster of Ruston · Technical Sergeant Francis Guillory of Eunice · Staff Sergeant Alvin Rainey of New Orleans · Staff Sergeant Clarence Uzee of Lockport · Sergeant George Weil of Rayne · Sergeant Leonard Davis of Sabine Parish · Sergeant John Hall of Oak Grove · Sergeant John Emanus of Sabine Parish · Technician John Bray of New Orleans · Technician Fields Rush of Pineville · Technician John Berlin of New Orleans · Technician Alexander Oakley of New Orleans · Technician 5th Class Royd Keys of Winnsboro · Technician 4th Class Luther Lockey of Shreveport · Machinist Mate Richard Harang of New Orleans · Motor Machinist’s Mate Glenn Soap of Shreveport · Corporal Sidney Manuel of Eunice · Corporal Albert Callais · Corporal Frank Cheek of Rapides Parish · Private First Class Bose Kelly of Shreveport · Private First Class Houston Duhon of New Iberia · Private First Class Reginald Brock of Rayville · Private First Class Claude Brownell of Madison Parish · Private First Class Earl Howe of Marksville · Private First Class J.T. Pardue of Union Parish · Private Whitney Faulk of New Orleans · Private Andrew Kling of Dutchtown · Private Joe Peters · Private Simpson Courson of Bastrop · Private Raymond Bell of LaSalle Parish · Private George Baragona of Slidell · Private Sidney DeRise of Rayne

We also honor those who died from injuries sustained on D-Day. We honor those who served in WWII who have gone before us. And we honor those who served who are still with us today.

These men held the same values. They fought side-by-side for the principles this nation was founded upon. They were willing to lay down their own lives, and many did just that. When you see our beautiful flag waving on a windy day, remember this: Those red lines symbolize the blood spilled–the cost of freedom. 80 years later, we will not forget.

