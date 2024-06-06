MDC private lands conservationists offer landowners expertise on private land management practices

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Improvements to your land, even simple ones, can have a sizeable impact on the health of your property and the surrounding wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) private land conservationists can help landowners plan habitat improvement projects on their land and navigate available cost-share opportunities.

MDC provides annual funding opportunities for various land management practices beginning July 1 through June 30 each year. Landowners can reach out to their local private land conservationist to create a management plan based on the landowner’s goals. Once the plan is complete, the landowner will be asked to either secure a contractor or complete the work themselves.

MDC staff can provide information about invasive species control, practices for converting fescue to native grasses and wildflowers, forest and woodland improvements, prescribed burning on private land, and more. It is important to note that these practices can be timebound. For instance, most woodland prescribed burns will need to be conducted between November and March which may require landowners to sign up prior to this timeframe to receive assistance. To find the best time of the year to work on improving your land, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV2.

To find a local MDC private land conservationist contact, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mr.