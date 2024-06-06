Missouri DCI emphasizes safety during National Safety Month

Jefferson City, Mo – In June, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) joins the National Safety Council (NSC) in promoting National Safety Month.

According to NSC, accidents are the third leading cause of U.S. deaths, behind heart disease and cancer. In 2022, 63 million people – about 1 in 5 – sought medical attention for an injury due to an accident.

“Stay vigilant while participating in your daily activities, helping to eliminate any hazards and preventing future injuries,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Do not succumb to the potential risks of routine and unintentionally put yourself in a dangerous situation.”

Due to the nature of some routine activities, people can lose focus, negligence can set in, overconfidence can cause carelessness, and mistakes might occur. DCI and NSC remind Missourians that accidents ARE preventable and to focus on these safety topics each week of June:

Safety Engagement: Make safety your personal mission. Ask yourself and others why going home safe each day is important. Create a strong culture of safety among coworkers, family, and friends. Initiate conversations in various settings by considering any current hazards and/or potential threats, then discuss how to take immediate action or handle each situation in the safest way.

Roadway Safety: In 2023, Missouri experienced a record number of motorcycle deaths. Summer is also the peak season for highway work zones. Distracted driving, excessive speed, and following too closely are three leading causes of crashes. Be attentive and alert, always buckle up, keep your phone down, slow down, and drive sober.

Risk Reduction: Risk reduction refers to different procedures, controls, and measures in place that are designed to reduce the safety risks organizations and workers face regularly. The process involves identifying and assessing risks while implementing additional measures and procedures to reduce them. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations offers free on-site safety and health consultations for small employers (less than 250 employees on-site, no more than 500 employees nationwide) in industries to help determine safety solutions. Learn more at labor.mo.gov.

Slips, Trips, and Falls: According to the NSC, 46,653 people died from falls at home and work in 2022. Keep floors and surfaces clear of clutter, wear appropriate footwear, avoid loose clothing, and follow the 3-point contact rule when climbing a ladder (two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand). When outdoors – be aware of your surroundings, take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.