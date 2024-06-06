Alicia Lyttle Earns Place Among Top 100 Women to Know in America for Pioneering AI Contributions
Alicia Lyttle honored as one of 2024’s Top 100 Women to Know in America for her groundbreaking work in AI and leadership.
These remarkable women have shattered glass ceilings, challenged societal norms, and cleared the path for upcoming generations. To count among their ranks is an honor.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monetized Marketing and AI InnoVision proudly announce that Alicia Lyttle, celebrated as the "Queen of AI," has been named one of the Top 100 Women to Know in America for 2024 by JPMorgan Chase and The KNOW Women.
This accolade honors women of passion and purpose who have made significant contributions in their fields and embody excellence and leadership.
The 100 Women to KNOW list showcases diverse talents, perspectives, and achievements, reflecting the rich fabric of female excellence in America. These women exemplify high achievement and ambition, continuously impacting their communities and industries.
Alicia Lyttle expressed her profound gratitude, stating, "Being included in such a prestigious group of female leaders humbles me deeply. These remarkable women have shattered glass ceilings, challenged societal norms, and cleared the path for upcoming generations. To count among their ranks is an honor."
Reflecting on her journey, Alicia shared her enthusiasm about the recognition: "When I received the news, I was over the moon. This acknowledgment validates my dedication to driving AI innovation and empowering others on their journey."
Alicia’s journey is rooted in her passion for AI and technology. She has always been fascinated by the boundless potential of these cutting-edge tools to transform industries and lives. Her mission extends beyond technology, focusing on using AI as a catalyst for positive change. She has dedicated her efforts to empowering others, especially women, to embrace AI and use it to break through barriers and achieve their dreams.
Through various speaking engagements, including a memorable TEDx talk, Alicia has shared her vision, igniting inspiration and creating a ripple effect of innovation and empowerment. Her aim has consistently been to inspire, educate, and drive a wave of positive transformation.
Alicia’s recognition transcends personal achievement; it celebrates women's collective strength and resilience everywhere. She emphasizes the power of community, stating, "This recognition celebrates the collective strength and resilience of women everywhere. It's a testament to the fact that when we come together, support one another, and share our stories, we move mountains."
In addition to her leadership at Monetized Marketing and AI InnoVision, Alicia Lyttle founded the International Association of Artificial Intelligence Consultants (IAAIC), an organization primarily composed of women dedicated to connecting and empowering AI professionals. The association is dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence consulting, delivering unparalleled leadership, cutting-edge information, and a robust community that cultivates excellence.
As co-founder of Monetized Marketing LLC, Alicia guides entrepreneurs and corporations in adopting digital technologies for effective growth and scaling. Her BBB-accredited business offers a CPD-accredited AI Consultant Certification Program, ensuring high-quality training.
Her accolades include the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, MarCom Awards, Ava Digital Awards, Communicator Awards, dotComm Awards, Nation Builders Awards, Clickfunnels Two Comma Club Awards, and the TSP Circle of Seven Award.
Alicia is a sought-after speaker who engages audiences worldwide at live events, virtual summits, podcasts, expert panels, and corporate training. Her sessions empower participants to integrate AI effectively into their personal and business lives.
For booking inquiries, visit www.alicialyttle.com.
To learn more about the 100 Women to Know in America class of 2024, visit https://theknowwomen.com/100-women-to-know-in-america-class-of-2024/.
