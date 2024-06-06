Alicia Lyttle Earns Place Among Top 100 Women to Know in America for Pioneering AI Contributions

Alicia Lyttle accepting her award as One of the Top 100 Women to Know in America for 2024 Top 100 Women to Know in America for 2024 Award

Alicia Lyttle honored as one of 2024’s Top 100 Women to Know in America for her groundbreaking work in AI and leadership.

These remarkable women have shattered glass ceilings, challenged societal norms, and cleared the path for upcoming generations. To count among their ranks is an honor.” — Alicia Lyttle