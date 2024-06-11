Mulligal Hosts 3rd Annual Women's Charity Outing to Support Humane Society of Marathon County
Mulligal proudly presents its annual charity outing, with a goal to surpass previous fundraising achievements.WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mulligal is thrilled to announce the 3rd Annual Women's Charity Outing, set to take place on Thursday, June 27th, at the Tribute Golf Course in Wausau. This ladies-only 9-hole, 4-person scramble will begin with a 4 PM shotgun start and aims to surpass last year's fundraising total of $4,000 with a goal of $5,000.
This year's event will benefit the Humane Society of Marathon County, supporting its mission of humane treatment of all living creatures. The funds raised will help continue their efforts to build better communities for animals and humans alike. Participants might even have the chance to meet some of the adoptable pets at the event.
Post-golf activities will feature a taco bar and an array of raffle prizes and giveaways. Attendees can look forward to the chance of winning gift certificates, purses, wine, golf, and more.
Various registration and sponsorship packages are available, including Individual Golfer, Foursome, Hole Sponsor, Title Sponsor, and Dinner Sponsor. These contributions are vital in supporting the Humane Society's achievements, such as the adoption of 715 animals, the return of 239 pets to their owners, and 104 pets transferred out to rescue partners in 2023.
Mulligal invites all interested women to join this fun and meaningful event, combining golf, tacos, and prizes, all while supporting a worthy cause. For more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit Mulligal's website or contact them directly.
About Mulligal:
Mulligal is dedicated to providing women golfers with affordable, high-quality new and gently used women’s golf apparel. Inspired by Founder Chrissy Kaupie's personal experience, Mulligal offers a platform to buy and consign golf clothing, making it easy for customers to find stylish options at great prices. The company embraces a sustainable shopping experience while ensuring the latest golf fashion is accessible to all.
Chrissy Kaupie
Mulligal
+1 715-298-2198
Chrissy@mulligal.com